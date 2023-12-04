Portlaoise and Navan venues to host All-Ireland SHC club semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals have been finalised, with the final-four ties set for venues in Portlaoise and Navan.

Galway champions St Thomas’ will take on Munster three-in-a-row champions Ballygunner at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday, 16 December at 7.30pm.

The other semi-final sees Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels face Ruairí Óg, Cushendall of Antrim on Sunday, 17 December at Páirc Tailteann in Navan [throw-in, 1.30pm].

Advertisement

Cushendall booked their place in the last four after overcoming Slaughtneil in the Ulster final over the weekend. O’Loughlin Gaels progressed after defeating Dublin’s Na Fianna to become Leinster champions.

Extra-time will be played if required to determine a winner on the day in both ties.

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Saturday, 16 December – St. Thomas’ (Galway) v Ballygunner (Waterford): Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.

Sunday, 17 December – O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v Ruairí Óg, Cushendall (Antrim), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!