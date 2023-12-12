Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Two mouth-watering semi-finals are on the way in January.
heating up

Newry and Thurles venues to host All-Ireland football club semi-finals

Both games will take place on Sunday, 7 January.
1
790
1 hour ago

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland SFC club semi-finals have been announced, with the final-four clashes set to be decided at venues in Newry and Thurles on Sunday, 7 January.

Roscommon and Connacht champions St Brigid’s will take Cork’s Castlehaven at Semple Stadium. The Roscommon outfit go into the tie after defeating Corofin to claim provincial honours for the first time in 11 years. Castlehaven progressed after they outlasted Dingle in the Munster final at the weekend, edging out their Kerry opponents in a dramatic penalty shootout in torrential rain.

The other semi-final will be a repeat of last season’s controversial All-Ireland final as Glen and Kilmacud Crokes renew their rivalry in Newry’s Páirc Esler. Glen retained their Ulster crown after rallying to victory against Scotstown, while Crokes completed a Leinster three-in-a-row after defeating Naas last weekend.

Extra-time will be played if required to determine a winner on the day.

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals

Sunday, 7 January

St. Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Castlehaven (Cork) – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Watty Grahan’s Glen (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.45pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     