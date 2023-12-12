Newry and Thurles venues to host All-Ireland football club semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland SFC club semi-finals have been announced, with the final-four clashes set to be decided at venues in Newry and Thurles on Sunday, 7 January.

Roscommon and Connacht champions St Brigid’s will take Cork’s Castlehaven at Semple Stadium. The Roscommon outfit go into the tie after defeating Corofin to claim provincial honours for the first time in 11 years. Castlehaven progressed after they outlasted Dingle in the Munster final at the weekend, edging out their Kerry opponents in a dramatic penalty shootout in torrential rain.

The other semi-final will be a repeat of last season’s controversial All-Ireland final as Glen and Kilmacud Crokes renew their rivalry in Newry’s Páirc Esler. Glen retained their Ulster crown after rallying to victory against Scotstown, while Crokes completed a Leinster three-in-a-row after defeating Naas last weekend.

Extra-time will be played if required to determine a winner on the day.

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals

Sunday, 7 January

St. Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Castlehaven (Cork) – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Watty Grahan’s Glen (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.45pm.

