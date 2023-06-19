Advertisement
Galway and Mayo will go head-to-head next weekend.
# Luck of the Draw
Galway-Mayo the standout tie in All-Ireland SFC draw
The Tailteann Cup semi-final line-up has also been confirmed.
52 minutes ago

GALWAY AND MAYO will face off in the All-Ireland senior football championship preliminary quarter-finals.

The Tribe have home advantage for next weekend’s clash, a repeat of this year’s league final.

Kildare v Monaghan, Cork v Roscommon and Donegal v Tyrone form the other preliminary quarter-finals after this morning’s draw on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

The GAA will confirm the fixture details later this afternoon.

Kerry, Armagh, Dublin and Derry lie in wait in the quarter-finals as group winners. Those fixtures will be played on 1/2 July.

Meanwhile, Down will face Laois and Meath go head-to-head with Antrim in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw

  • Kildare v Monaghan
  • Cork v Roscommon
  • Donegal v Tyrone
  • Galway v Mayo

Quarter-finalists

Kerry, Armagh, Dublin, Derry

Tailteann Cup semi-final draw

  • Down v Laois
  • Meath v Antrim.
The 42 Team
