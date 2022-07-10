Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 10 July 2022
Advertisement

Kerry and Galway set for first All-Ireland football final meeting since 2000

The Kingdom prevailed on that afternoon.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,085 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813369
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway.
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY’S NARROW WIN over Dublin means that they’ll take on Galway in the All-Ireland SFC final on Sunday, 24 July. 

It’s the first decider between the counties since 2000.

Galway saw off Derry yesterday to seal their first appearance at this stage in 21 years. 

The most recent championship meeting between Galway and Kerry was in the Super 8s in 2018, when the Tribesmen prevailed. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie