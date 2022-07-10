Kerry and Galway set for first All-Ireland football final meeting since 2000

KERRY’S NARROW WIN over Dublin means that they’ll take on Galway in the All-Ireland SFC final on Sunday, 24 July.

It’s the first decider between the counties since 2000.

Galway saw off Derry yesterday to seal their first appearance at this stage in 21 years.

The most recent championship meeting between Galway and Kerry was in the Super 8s in 2018, when the Tribesmen prevailed.

Advertisement