Poll: Who do you think will win tomorrow's All-Ireland senior football final?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL final weekend.

Armagh and Galway go head-to-head for the Sam Maguire Cup at Croke Park tomorrow.

It has been over two decades since both counties lifted the silverware: Galway — inspired by a certain Pádraic Joyce — last won in 2001, while Kieran McGeeney captained Armagh to glory in 2002.

In terms of final appearances, the Tribe last contested the decider in 2022, while you’d have to go back to ’03 for the Orchard’s most recent showpiece.

This is a novel pairing, but the sides have plenty of recent championship history. Galway won the ’22 quarter-final on penalties, Armagh had the edge in the group stages last year, and this season, they drew at the same stage.

Having both taken out big guns — namely Dublin and Kerry — on their journey to this point, they now renew their rivalry on the biggest stage.

