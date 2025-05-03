Advertisement
More Stories
The action will take place at Walsh Park today. Ken Sutton/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Waterford v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship

Follow all the action as the Déise welcome John Kiely’s side to Walsh Park.
5.31pm, 3 May 2025

17 mins ago 5:43PM

Waterford (v Limerick)

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), 4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 11. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 14. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 15. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

21 mins ago 5:39PM

Limerick (v Waterford)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7.Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

27 mins ago 5:33PM

Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the Munster hurling round-robin clash between Waterford and Limerick.

Waterford made a winning start to their campaign last weekend with an impressive performance against Clare, while Limerick come into this tie on the back of a thrilling draw against Tipperary.

Another gripping battle is in store today, and we will be taking you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 6pm throw-in.

Related Reads
'Maybe down the road, he'll suffer a bit over it. But he loves playing for Waterford'
'Bullshit is how I would describe it. No way was that a yellow card'
6 talking points after day of Munster hurling action in Waterford and Cork

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie