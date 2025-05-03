The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Waterford v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship
Before throw-in, have a read about the rise of Stephen Bennett and his incredible feats despite ongoing chronic hip issues.
‘Maybe down the road, he’ll suffer a bit over it. But he loves playing for Waterford’
Waterford (v Limerick)
1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), 4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)
8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 11. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 12. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 14. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 15. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)
Limerick (v Waterford)
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7.Barry Nash (South Liberties)
8. Adam English (Doon), 8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).
Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the Munster hurling round-robin clash between Waterford and Limerick.
Waterford made a winning start to their campaign last weekend with an impressive performance against Clare, while Limerick come into this tie on the back of a thrilling draw against Tipperary.
Another gripping battle is in store today, and we will be taking you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 6pm throw-in.
