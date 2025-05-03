LIVE: Waterford v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship

Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the Munster hurling round-robin clash between Waterford and Limerick.

Waterford made a winning start to their campaign last weekend with an impressive performance against Clare, while Limerick come into this tie on the back of a thrilling draw against Tipperary.

Another gripping battle is in store today, and we will be taking you through all the action. We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we gear up for the 6pm throw-in.