Sam Maguire trophy. Evan Treacy/INPHO
heating up

Mayo to face Derry in pick of All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final pairings

The draw took place this morning.
8.43am, 17 Jun 2024
MAYO AND DERRY has emerged as the standout tie for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals which will take place next weekend.

The sides were paired in a draw which took place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland. The other ties will see Louth face Cork, Tyrone and Roscommon while Galway square off with Monaghan.

Donegal, Armagh, Kerry and Dublin all won their groups after the weekend action,  meaning they have booked quarter-final places on the weekend of 29-30 June.

No draw is required for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals which will take place next weekend. Repeat pairings are not allowed as Antrim face Laois while Down play Sligo.

All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Mayo v Derry

Louth v Cork

Tyrone v Roscommon

Galway v Monaghan

