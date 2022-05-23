Armagh v Tyrone the pick of the ties in tasty All-Ireland football qualifier draw

Armagh’s Rian O’Neill and Michael McKernan of Tyrone during the league game earlier this year.

THE ALL-IRELAND SFC qualifier draw threw up some interesting ties this morning, with Armagh v Tyrone the pick of the ties.

The Division 1 and 2 teams were kept apart, with Mayo set to host Monaghan in the other clash between top flight sides.

Elsewhere, Clare will face Meath and Cork play Louth.

The first named team have home advantage. Games will be played on the weekend of 4/5.

The CCCC will confirm fixture details at a later date.

All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw

Mayo v Monaghan

Clare v Meath

Cork v Louth

Armagh v Tyrone

