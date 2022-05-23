Armagh v Tyrone the pick of the ties in tasty All-Ireland football qualifier draw

THE ALL-IRELAND SFC qualifier draw threw up some interesting ties this morning, with Armagh v Tyrone the pick of the ties.
The Division 1 and 2 teams were kept apart, with Mayo set to host Monaghan in the other clash between top flight sides.
Elsewhere, Clare will face Meath and Cork play Louth.
The first named team have home advantage. Games will be played on the weekend of 4/5.
The CCCC will confirm fixture details at a later date.
All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw
- Mayo v Monaghan
- Clare v Meath
- Cork v Louth
- Armagh v Tyrone
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)