Donegal into All-Ireland quarter-finals after 24-point win over Clare, Roscommon also progress

DONEGAL HAVE BOOKED their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a thumping 24-point win over Clare.

This result, in conjunction with Tyrone’s win over Cork, ensures Donegal win out Group 3 to to progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Clare’s Emmet McMahon grabbed the first score of the afternoon, but a Ryan McHugh goal after six minutes put Jim McGuinness’s side on their way to a commanding lead in the first half. Donegal were 1-11 to 0-1 in front at the break with Paddy McBrearty, Ciarán Thompson and Oisín Gallen among the scorers.

Gallen added Donegal’s second goal shortly after the restart as Diarmuid O’Donnell and McMahon grabbed the only scores of the second half for Clare.

Donegal finished with 11 different scorers as they now look forward to a two-week rest before the All-Ireland quarter-finals, as Clare bow out.

In Group 2, Roscommon grabbed the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final spot after defeating Cavan by six points. Goals from Enda Smith, Brian Stack and Diarmuid Murtagh proved vital for Raymond Galligan’s side who were only one point ahead after a goal from Cavan’s Darragh Lovett in the 48th minute.

But Smith’s goal shortly after pushed some distance between the teams, as Conor Cox, Ciarán Lennon and Murtagh all added further points to help seal the win and progression out of the group.

In the Tailteann Cup, Down earned a nine-point win over Wicklow in their quarter-final meeting at Páirc Esler. John McGovern, a late inclusion in the Down team, fired the hosts into four-point with a goal in the fifth minute with goalkeeper Mark Jackson registering Wicklow’s first score of the game in the ninth minute.

Chris O’Brien reduced the gap to three points after 25 minutes before Jackson produced a vital save shortly before half-time to keep his side in touch. But Down began to press the advantage in the second half as Pat Havern, Daniel Guinness and Shealan Johnston put them seven points ahead after 50 minutes.

Down continued to tag on the points to assure safe passage into the semi-finals.

Sligo also advanced to the last four of the Tailteann Cup after a comprehensive win over Limerick. Leading by eight points at half-time, Sligo found their first goal through Lee Deignan in the 10th minute of the second half. Paddy O’Connor provided their second green flag with five minutes of normal time remaining as Sligo cruised to victory.

The draws for the preliminary quarter-finals in the All-Ireland senior championship and Tailteann Cup semi-finals will take place on Morning Ireland this coming Monday after the 8.30am news bulletin.

All-Ireland SFC Results

Donegal 2-23 Clare 0-4

Roscommon 3-20 Cavan 1-20

Tailteann Cup

Down 1-18 Wicklow 0-12

Sligo 2-20 Limerick 0-9

Fermanagh v Antrim [Throw-in, 6.3opm]

