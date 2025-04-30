Louth celebrate first Leinster U20 title since 1981 after victory over Meath

Louth 2-19

Meath 1-15

A THIRD QUARTER scoring siege propelled Louth to a first Leinster U-20 football title success since 1981.

Beating Meath in Newbridge amounted to revenge for the Wee County too after last year’s defeat to their neighbours.

Fergal Reel’s Wee County side were a cut above this time with a brilliant team performance that the holders had no answer to.

First-half goals from senior panellist Pearse Grimes Murphy and Adam Gillespie were important.

But it wasn’t until Louth reeled off eight points without response in the third quarter to go 10 points clear that they set the seal on a landmark win.

Gillespie and Grimes Murphy finished with 1-3 each while Tony and Tadhg McDonnell slotted some super scores after the break.

Meath threw the kitchen sink at it late on but blasted 10 second-half wides as Louth forced them into error after error.

Louth will face Connacht champions Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final in mid-May.

They will also hope that having ended one provincial hoodoo at Meath’s expense, they can do the same on Sunday week when the seniors also take on the Royals.

Meath returned to the final with three starters from last year’s U-20 win; AFL bound Eamonn Armstrong, full-forward Jamie Murphy and Rian Stafford.

The trio contributed 0-7 between in a terrific first-half that Louth edged by 2-8 to 1-8.

Louth retained seven starters in their team from last year’s final; captain Sean Callaghan, Cormac McKeown, Tadhg McDonnell, Keelin Martin, Grimes Murphy and Darragh Dorian.

Tadhg McDonnell, Callaghan and Grimes Murphy are all senior panellists and their quality shone through.

Grimes Murphy struck 1-3 of Louth’s first-half tally, opening the scoring for his team with a two-pointer.

His goal just before half-time was a real boost and separated the sides at the break. Dorian set him free with a hand-pass over the top on the left of goals and Grimes Murphy rocketed a shot beyond goalkeeper Matthew Kealy.

Gillespie struck Louth’s earlier goal, capitalising on the surprising amount of time he was afforded with a blistering left footed finish.

Meath did lead for spells in a back and forth first-half with Tadhg Martyn netting in the final for the second-half in a row in the 10th minute.

It was still anyone’s game but Louth took a giant step towards victory with that eight point burst between the 34th and 42nd minutes.

The first two points in the blitz came from sweeping moves up the pitch after Meath had butchered scoring chances at the other end.

It was clinical stuff from Louth who didn’t waste a ball and Tadhg McDonnell rounded off the siege with a 42nd minute two-pointer, leaving them 2-16 to 1-9 clear.

Meath tried their best to reel in the 10-point deficit but not even a couple of raking two-pointers from Michael McIvor made much difference.

Tony and Tadhg McDonnell kept Louth ticking over with timely points.

Louth scorers: Pearse Grimes Murphy 1-3 (1tp), Adam Gillespie 1-3 (0-1f), Tony McDonnell 0-4 (1f), Tadhg McDonnell 0-4 (1tp), Darragh Dorian 0-2, Shane Lennon 0-1, Tiarnan Markey 0-1 (0-1 45), James Maguire 0-1.

Meath scorers: Jamie Murphy 0-6 (1tp, 2f), Michael McIvor 0-4 (2 tp), Tadhg Martyn 1-0, Eamonn Armstrong 0-2, Rian Stafford 0-1, Zach Thornton 0-1, Finn White 0-1.

Louth

1. Tiarnan Markey (St Mary’s, Ardee)

4. Padraic Tinnelly (Dundalk Gaels)

6. Keelin Martin (St Mary’s, Ardee)

2. Micheal Reid (Ragaire Baile Fiach)

5. Tadhg McDonnell (St Mary’s, Ardee)

3. Cormac McKeown (Naomh Seosamh)

7. Conor McGinty (O Raghallaighs)

8. Sean Callaghan (St Mary’s, Ardee – Captain)

9. James Maguire (Na Hiartharaigh Clg)

10. Shane Lennon (St Mochtas)

11. Conor MacCriosta (Newtown Blues)

12. Pearse Grimes Murphy (Naomh Seosamh)

13. Adam Gillespie (St Mary’s, Ardee)

17. Tony McDonnell (Dundalk Gaels)

18. Darragh Dorian (Naomh Mairtin)

Subs

14. Dylan Shevlin (Parnell Tigh Beannain) for MacCriosta (53)

Meath

1. Matthew Kealy (Slane)

2. Sam Jordan (Na Fianna)

3. Rian Early (Gaeil Colmcille)

4. Ciaran O’Hare (Rathkenny)

8. Eamonn Armstrong (Duleek Bellewstown)

6. Fiach Hartigan (Dunshaughlin)

7. Finn White (Kilbride)

11. John Harkin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

9. Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s)

10. Rian Stafford (Kilmainhamwood)

5. Tadhg Martyn (Slane – Captain)

12. Zach Thornton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

15. Liam Jennings (Blackhall Gaels)

14. Jamie Murphy (Naomh Padraig)

13. Ben Corkery (Clann na nGael)

Subs

20. Michael O’Sullivan (Donaghmore Ashbourne) for Corkery (43)

21. Cillian Yore (St Ultan’s) for Hartigan (43)

23. Pat Crawley (Oldcastle) for Corkery (49)

19. Sean Betson (Navan O’Mahonys) for Thornton (49)

24. Conor O’Brien (St Vincent’s) for Betson (58)

Referee: Ian Howley (Dublin).