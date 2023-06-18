Advertisement
# Last 12
Here's the state of play in the All-Ireland senior football championship
The preliminary quarter-final draw takes place tomorrow morning.
1 hour ago

AFTER A DAY of high drama, the All-Ireland senior football championship picture is becoming clearer.

Kerry, Armagh, Dublin and Derry advance to the quarter-finals as group winners, while the second- and third-placed teams go into tomorrow morning’s preliminary quarter-final draw.

It takes place at 8.30am on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

Donegal, Kildare, Cork and Galway have secured home advantage, with Monaghan, Roscommon, Mayo and Tyrone also awaiting their fate ahead of next weekend’s games. 

The quarter-finals will then be played on 1/2 July, with repeat provincial final pairings to be avoided in both draws, and where possible, repeat pairings from Round 1 of the group stage.

2023 All-Ireland senior football championship

Quarter-finalists

  • Group 1: Kerry 
  • Group 2: Armagh
  • Group 3: Dublin
  • Group 4: Derry

Preliminary quarter-finalists

  • Home teams: Donegal, Kildare, Cork, Galway
  • Away teams: Monaghan, Roscommon, Mayo, Tyrone. 
