Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Holders Tipp face Cork as Clare and Wexford go head-to-head in All-Ireland SHC qualifiers

The Round 2 draw was made this morning.

By Emma Duffy Monday 9 Nov 2020, 8:50 AM
42 minutes ago 2,851 Views 2 Comments
REIGNING CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY will face Cork this weekend after the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 2 draw was made this morning. 

Clare and Wexford will also face off after four sides learned their fate, with Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald meeting on the line making for an intriguing storyline in a mouthwatering tie.

jason-forde-in-action Tipp and Cork in action in the league earlier this year. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The open draw was made on Morning Ireland after a weekend which saw the first round of qualifiers played. Cork beat Dublin on Saturday on a scoreline of 1-25 to 0-22, while Clare edged past Laois at Nowlan Park.

Liam Sheedy’s Liam McCarthy holders were beaten by Limerick in their Munster semi-final, while Wexford fell short in Leinster at the hands of Galway and both were given a bye into Round 2 of the qualifiers.

The Tipp and Cork meeting now mirrors the Munster senior football final.

The Round 2 fixtures are due to take place this weekend, with neutral venues to be determined by the CCCC and fixture details to be confirmed later today.

GAA President John Horan joined RTÉ’s Darren Frehill on RTÉ Radio 1 to conduct the draw.

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 2

  • Clare v Wexford
  • Cork v Tipperary.

Design2resize

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

