Monday 19 July 2021
Here is the All-Ireland hurling round 2 qualifier draw

Waterford and Galway face off, while Clare meet Cork.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 19 Jul 2021, 8:47 AM
40 minutes ago 7,731 Views 0 Comments
Galway’s Conor Whelan in action against Waterford during this year's league.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WATERFORD AND GALWAY will clash in the championship for the first time since the 2017 All-Ireland hurling final after this morning’s round 2 qualifier draw. 

The Deise were drawn against the Tribesmen, while Brian Lohan’s Clare will meet Kieran Kingston’s Cork.

Waterford and Clare came through their round 1 games at the weekend against Laois and Wexford respectively. Cork and Galway were awarded a bye into the second round following their provincial semi-final exits.

Both round 2 games will take place on Saturday, with times and venues to be confirmed later today.

Beaten provincial finalists Dublin and Tipperary await in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, which will take place on 31 July.

Teams who met previously in the championship can’t be drawn against one another, so Tipperary can’t play Clare and Dublin can’t face Galway. Progression for Cork and Waterford would mean a draw is required for the next round.

All-Ireland SHC round 2 qualifiers:

  • Cork v Clare
  • Waterford v Galway

