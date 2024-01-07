St Brigid's return to All-Ireland senior final as they hold off Castlehaven in Thurles

St Brigid’s 1-11

Castlehaven 0-10

THEY WATCHED THEIR predecessors sample big club days in Croke Park and now the St Brigid’s class of 2024 will have their own experience of that stage.

The Roscommon champions were full value for this semi-final success on a freezing January afternoon. They hit some turbulence in the third quarter but had built a winning position with their commanding early play and regained their composure in a frantic finale.

Castlehaven were never ahead in the game and could not manage to draw level but they pounded the St Brigid’s rearguard in the second half. A pair of Brian Hurley frees left them 1-8 to 0-10 adrift by the 53rd minute, only for their scoring to dry up at an inopportune time.

It was a cause for lament, as was their most clearcut goal chance not yielding a reward. Rory Maguire’s powerful run in the 42nd minute saw him played through by Brian Hurley but a thunderous shot cannoned off the crossbar and to safety for St Brigid’s.

When the need for calm heads was greatest, St Brigid’s closed out the game. They posted the last three points of the day, a terrific kick by substitute John Cunningham, a composed shot by Paul McGrath after a prolonged spell in possession, and then the brilliant Ben O’Carroll tapped over a penalty in injury-time, the last act of the game.

St Brigid’s had been three up when Robbie Dolan intercepted a Castlehaven attack and in the breakaway move, it was Dolan that was fouled for the penalty. The winning moments on the day were served up by St Brigid’s and for the third time they will feature in the Croke Park showpiece.

The Thurles pitch was painted in contrasts beforehand, one half in sunshine and the other coated in frost under the shade of the stand. It was a bitterly cold day but perfectly clear and referee David Coldrick had no qualms about the surface after inspecting it beforehand.

St Brigid's Brian Derwin with Castlehaven's Michael Hurley. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In the New Year sunshine, St Brigid’s soon warmed to the task. They were ahead 1-4 to 0-2 after the first quarter and in front 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval. Those positions were reflective of their electric attacking play, full of inventiveness, pace and sharp angles of running.

Ben O’Carroll was the best exponent, but Brian Derwin and Bobby Nugent caught fire as well. Between them that trio accounted for 1-6 in the opening period. The goal arrived in the 12th minute, O’Carroll weaving a path under pressure, refusing to rush the shot and offloading to Derwin who planted the ball in the net.

Brian Hurley (0-4) and Cathal Maguire (0-2) flew the flag for Castlehaven, injecting hope with driving runs and assured point-taking. They looked in real trouble approaching the midway mark but Hurley and Maguire both grabbed a point apiece to give them something to hang a half-time talk on.

And in the third quarter, Castlehaven seized the opening that was presented to them. They hit the only two scores in that period, Michael and Brian Hurley both splitting the posts. It could have been a more prosperous time with the Maguire goal chance, Jack Cahalane had also sent a shot that careered off the woodwork in the first half.

But the comeback was also aided by St Brigid’s composure deserting them, they struck five wides and dropped one short in that phase after half-time. Robbie Dolan broke the impasse in the 48th minute, a lovely score by an influential player.

Jerome Stack’s players were sure and steady when it was needed. They negotiated a path to the finish line, holding their battling opponents at bay. Two weeks until a trip to Dublin.

Celebrations after the game for St Brigid's. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Brian Derwin 1-1, Bobby Nugent 0-3 (0-1f), Ben O’Carroll 0-3 (0-1 pen), Ciarán Sugrue 0-1, Robbie Dolan 0-1, Paul McGrath 0-1, John Cunningham 0-1.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45), Cathal Maguire 0-2, Michael Hurley 0-1.

St Brigid’s

1. Cormac Sheehy

12. Robbie Dolan, 3. Brian Stack, 4. Pearse Frost

6. Ronan Stack, 21. Alan Daly, 5. Ruaidhrí Fallon

8. Eddie Nolan, 9. Shane Cunnane

15. Bobby Nugent, 7. Paul McGrath, 10. Conor Hand

13. Ben O’Carroll, 14. Brian Derwin, 11. Ciarán Sugrue

Subs

18. John Cunningham for Derwin (44)

17. Mark Daly for Cunnane (53)

24. Conor Gleeson for Nugent (63)

Castlehaven

1. Darragh Cahalane

4. Ronan Walsh, 5. Thomas O’Mahony, 2. Johnny O’Regan,

6. Damien Cahalane, 3. Rory Maguire, 18. Ciarán O’Sullivan,

9. Andrew Whelton, 7. Mark Collins (captain)

12. Sean Browne, 13. Cathal Maguire, 8. Conor Cahalane

15. Michael Hurley, 11. Brian Hurley, 14. Jack Cahalane

Subs

22. Conor O’Driscoll for Browne (half-time)

20. Jamie O’Driscoll for O’Sullivan (57)

21. Michael Maguire for Conor Cahalane (60)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)