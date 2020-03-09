Fixture details confirmed for Croke Park All-Ireland U20 games on St Patrick's Day

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details as U20 football action will take centre stage on St Patrick’s Day with the All-Ireland semi-finals down for decision.

With the All-Ireland club finals having been switched to January, it will be the last four matches in the U20 competition that will command the GAA attention on 17 March.

Galway and Kerry will meet in the first game at 2pm while Dublin take on Tyrone at 3.45pm.

The line-up was completed over the last week with the four provincial deciders taking place. Galway won the Connacht final with a resounding 4-13 to 0-5 victory over Roscommon last Saturday in Tuam while Kerry were victorious in Munster on home soil in Tralee by 0-17 to 1-9 against Cork.

Last Friday night’s Leinster final went the way of Dublin by 0-18 to 0-8 against Laois in Carlow and then Saturday saw Tyrone crowned Ulster kingpins with their 1-11 to 0-9 success over Donegal.

Galway, Dublin and Tyrone all featured in semi-finals of the All-Ireland U20 championship last year while Kerry were last involved in 2018.

Fixtures – 17 March

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Galway v Kerry, Croke Park, 2pm

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.45pm

