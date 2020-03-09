This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fixture details confirmed for Croke Park All-Ireland U20 games on St Patrick's Day

Galway, Kerry, Dublin and Tyrone will all be involved in the U20 semi-final fixtures.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 9 Mar 2020, 2:59 PM
6 minutes ago 122 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5038643
Croke Park hosts the U20 football double-header on 17 March.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Croke Park hosts the U20 football double-header on 17 March.
Croke Park hosts the U20 football double-header on 17 March.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details as U20 football action will take centre stage on St Patrick’s Day with the All-Ireland semi-finals down for decision.

With the All-Ireland club finals having been switched to January, it will be the last four matches in the U20 competition that will command the GAA attention on 17 March.

Galway and Kerry will meet in the first game at 2pm while Dublin take on Tyrone at 3.45pm.

The line-up was completed over the last week with the four provincial deciders taking place. Galway won the Connacht final with a resounding 4-13 to 0-5 victory over Roscommon last Saturday in Tuam while Kerry were victorious in Munster on home soil in Tralee by 0-17 to 1-9 against Cork.

Last Friday night’s Leinster final went the way of Dublin by 0-18 to 0-8 against Laois in Carlow and then Saturday saw Tyrone crowned Ulster kingpins with their 1-11 to 0-9 success over Donegal.

Galway, Dublin and Tyrone all featured in semi-finals of the All-Ireland U20 championship last year while Kerry were last involved in 2018.

Fixtures – 17 March

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Galway v Kerry, Croke Park, 2pm

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.45pm

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

