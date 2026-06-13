Peamount and Bohs march on into All-Island Cup semi-finals

All-Island Cup quarter-finals

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Peamount United

Treaty United 0-1 Bohemians

Shelbourne v Cliftonville Ladies

Galway United v Linfield Women

PEAMOUNT UNITED BOOKED their place in the All-Island Cup semi-final with a hard fought win over bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Ciara O’Neill’s top-quality finish just before the hour mark proved the difference in a sunny South Dublin.

The Hoops, minus their influential manager James O’Callaghan due to illness, were under the tutelage of the experienced Vinnie Patterson and started well, looking dangerous down the left with Ella Kelly – playing in a less familiar position of left back – supporting birthday girl Katie O’Reilly.

But in his final game as Peas boss before Alban Hysa takes over, Gary Seery was desperate to go out on a high and replicate their last visit to Tallaght when they stunned the home side.

The visitors grew in confidence and began to enjoy large spells of possession. Skipper Eleanor Ryan-Doyle looked in the mood and almost caught out ex-Peamount stopper Amanda Budden with a cheeky effort from distance.

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It must have been a ploy having worked with Budden before because a couple of the skippers’ teammates tried to follow suit, striking early and trying to catch the Rovers keeper off her line.

It took until the 37th minute for the home side to muster a shot on goal when the dynamic Jamie Thompson narrowly missed the target with a powerful 25-yard effort that flew just over.

And on the stroke of half time, the home side forced the clearest chance of the game when Maria Reynolds pinged a long ball over the top to release Anna Butler who held her run to break the offside trap.

But as the Irish under-19 international entered the box, she tried to lob the onrushing Ciara Glackin but failed to connect properly.

Patterson must have given his side a stern talking to at the break as they came flying out the traps and would have been ahead if it wasn’t for a brave intervention by Meabh Russell.

Butler was sharp in initially nipping in and stealing the ball off the usually commanding Mary Philips and then showed great composure to square across goal to O’Reilly who thought she had scored only for the recovering Peamount left back to throw her body on the line.

Russell’s courage was rewarded as her side took the lead just minutes later.

Following a long free kick on the right, the ball seemed to evade all the Rovers rearguard finding its way to Ciara O’Neill who had the freedom of Tallaght to control and smash home the opener.

Facing elimination at the hands of their South Dublin rivals, Rovers threw everything at the Peas and forced two gilt-edged chances. Now playing as number nine, O’Reilly dragged a shot inches wide having been teed up by substitute Alice Buggle, and minutes later, the lightning quick Ella Kelly broke into the box just to the left but again failed to find the bottom corner.

The visitors showed tremendous determination and composure with and without the ball to see out the remaining few minutes and put themselves into the hat for the semi-final.

They’ll be joined there by Bohemians, who booked their place in the final four with a 1-0 win away to Treaty United.

Savannah Kane struck the game’s only goal in the 76th minute, running on to Aoibhe Brennan’s through ball and clipping a neat finish across the face of Katherine Hess’s goal and into the far corner.

Shelbourne host Cliftonville Ladies and Galway United take on Linfield Women in Saturday’s other quarter-finals.