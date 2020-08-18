Government confirms all sporting events to take place behind closed doors

200 people were permitted to attend sporting fixtures up to this point.

ALL SPORTING EVENTS will now take place behind closed doors, the Government has announced.

The decision to prohibit spectators from attending sporting fixtures was confirmed this afternoon following a cabinet meeting by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as part of a number of new restrictions.

The new advice is to remain in place until 13 September.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised the government to issue new guidelines to return all sports to behind closed doors.

Speaking at the announcement today, Martin said that there is to be “strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after events.”

As part of the new restrictions, all visits to homes will be limited to six people from outside the home while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

Martin added that indoor and outdoor training “should follow the six indoor and 15 outdoor guidance.”

Previously, 200 people were permitted to go to outdoor sporting events. This number included team management, players and match officials.

Spectators had been attending club GAA and League of Ireland games while horse racing fixtures were already held behind closed doors.

Health officials have expressed concern at the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Yesterday they confirmed 56 new cases of the virus in Ireland, with 66 cases confirmed on Sunday and 200 on Saturday.

