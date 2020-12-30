Open Thread: Do you agree with our 2020 All-Star football team?

DUBLIN HAVE EIGHT players on our football All-Star team after winning their sixth All-Ireland title in succession.

Despite the fact Stephen Cluxton didn’t concede a goal all championship, Raymond Galligan takes the number one spot for his stunning performances with Cavan.

The Breffni men have two others on the team – Ciaran Brady and Thomas Galligan. Mayo’s trio includes Oisin Mullin, who enjoyed a breakout campaign and gave a strong performance in the All-Ireland final.

Eoin Murchan is probably the unluckiest Dub to lose out, with Padraig Faulkner of Cavan another close call.

Niall Scully gets rewarded for his consistency in a forward line that also includes Footballer of the Year frontrunner Ciaran Kilkenny. Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney bags a deserved spot in the last line of attack.

The42′s 2020 All-Star football team

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

4. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)

6. John Small (Dublin)

7. Ciaran Brady (Cavan)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

15. Dean Rock (Dublin)

