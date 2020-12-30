BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Open Thread: Do you agree with our 2020 All-Star football team?

It’s a side dominated by Dublin players.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 7:30 AM
7 minutes ago 40 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5310517
Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock and John Small celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock and John Small celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock and John Small celebrate after the All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE EIGHT players on our football All-Star team after winning their sixth All-Ireland title in succession. 

Despite the fact Stephen Cluxton didn’t concede a goal all championship, Raymond Galligan takes the number one spot for his stunning performances with Cavan.

The Breffni men have two others on the team – Ciaran Brady and Thomas Galligan. Mayo’s trio includes Oisin Mullin, who enjoyed a breakout campaign and gave a strong performance in the All-Ireland final.

Eoin Murchan is probably the unluckiest Dub to lose out, with Padraig Faulkner of Cavan another close call.

Niall Scully gets rewarded for his consistency in a forward line that also includes Footballer of the Year frontrunner Ciaran Kilkenny. Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney bags a deserved spot in the last line of attack.

The42′s 2020 All-Star football team

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
3. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)
4. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)
6. John Small (Dublin)
7. Ciaran Brady (Cavan)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)
14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)
15. Dean Rock (Dublin)

****

Do you agree with our team? Let us know who we should have selected in the comment section below. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie