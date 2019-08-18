Open Thread: Who is in pole position for the 2019 hurling All-Stars?

Chin, Maher, Walsh and Horgan have been some of the hurling stars this summer.

Chin, Maher, Walsh and Horgan have been some of the hurling stars this summer.

BARRING A DRAW there is just one game left in the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling championship as Kilkenny take on Tipperary today in Croke Park.

The destination of the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be decided but it’s also going to be a game which will have a big bearing on the 2019 All-Stars awards.

The make up of the team always sparks debate but what players do you in pole position right now to land the awards?

Here’s what the All-Star fifteen that a selection of our writers would choose at the moment as the championship enters the final phase.

Let us know who’d make your side.

Gavan Casey

1. Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

2. Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

10. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Lee Chin (Wexford)

13. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

14. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

15. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Limerick forward Aaron Gillane celebrates his goal against Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fintan O’Toole

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

10. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Lee Chin (Wexford)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Ceimin Burke

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Joey Holden (Kilkenny)

4. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9. Conor Browne (Kilkenny)

10. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

13. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

14. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

15. Peter Casey (Limerick)

Kilkenny attacker Colin Fennelly Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sinead Farrell

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

9. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

10. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Lee Chin (Wexford)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

15. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Tipperary's Brendan Maher in action against Wexford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

10. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Lee Chin (Wexford)

13. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)