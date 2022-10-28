Membership : Access or Sign Up
Open Thread: We've picked our 2022 All-Star hurling team but what's your prediction?

Let the debate begin…

32 minutes ago 596 Views 0 Comments
Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane are in line to receive All-Stars.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ALL-Stars have been announced, leaving the hurling honours up to be decided at the PwC All-Stars banquet tonight. 

We’v asked our writers at The42 to pick their All-Star selections ahead of the official announcement. 

As expected, All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate most teams, but several positions    have proven difficult to find consensus. 

Let us know who we should have selected in comment section below.

Fintan O’Toole

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), 4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick), 7. Padraic Mannion (Galway)

8. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), 9. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), 11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick), 14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny), 15. Tony Kelly (Clare)

Kevin O’Brien

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), 4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick), 7. Padraic Mannion (Galway)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Limerick), 9. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), 11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick), 14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny), 15. Tony Kelly (Clare)

Sinead Farrell

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick), 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), 4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick), 7. Joseph Cooney (Galway)

8. Tony Kelly (Clare), 9. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

10. Tom Monaghan (Galway), 11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny), 12. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

13. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), 14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Ronan Early

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick) 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) 4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick) 7. Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

8. William O’Donoghue (Limerick) 9. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick) 11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) 12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) 14.Tony Kelly (Clare) 15. Conor Whelan (Galway)

Maurice Brosnan

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), 3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), 4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), 6. Declan Hannon (Limerick), 7. Padraic Mannion (Galway)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Limerick), 9. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), 11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick) 12. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) 14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) 15. Conor Whelan (Galway)

The42 Team

