10 for Dublin and 9 for Kerry as 13 counties feature in All-Star football nominations

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin lead the way with ten players up for consideration for the 2023 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football awards.

Dessie Farrell’s men are the dominant force among the 45-player strong shortlist for the awards, which will take place this year on 17 November at the RDS, in a change from the usual venue of the Convention Centre.

In all, the introduction of the round-robin structure of the All-Ireland football championship has given a greater democracy to the awards scheme. 13 counties, up from 11 last year, are represented this time, while the numbers of the winning team are less than Tyrone in 2021 (14) and Kerry last year (12).

Beaten finalists Kerry have nine players in contention. Derry have equalled last year’s number with seven in contention.

Monaghan’s strong showing has granted them four nominations, while there are two each for Connacht champions Galway, Roscommon, Armagh, Donegal, Tyrone and Mayo.

There is also representation for Cork, Westmeath and Kildare with one each.

Nine of the 2022 All-Stars have made the shortlist this time around.

Here’s the full list:

2023 All-Star Football Nominees

Goalkeepers

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders

Michael Fitzsimmons (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Eoin McEvoy (Derry)

Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

Sean Kelly (Galway)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Rory Maguire (Cork)

Midfielders

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

Forwards

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Colm Basquel (Dublin)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Paul Cassidy (Derry)

Conor McManus (Monaghan)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Andrew Murnin (Armagh)

Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)

Damian Comer (Galway)

Jordan Flynn (Mayo)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Oisin Gallen (Donegal)

Enda Smith (Roscommon)