All you need to know about Ireland's 3 potential World Cup opponents

WHILE THEY have arguably done the hardest part by beating Portugal and Hungary, getting to the World Cup will still be a significant challenge for Ireland.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face the Czech Republic in an away playoff on 26 March, before a potential tie at the Aviva Stadium against Denmark or North Macedonia five days later, with a place at the illustrious tournament up for grabs.

But if the Boys in Green can overcome those obstacles, their fate has become clearer following Friday’s World Cup draw.

If they qualify, Ireland will open their tournament against South Korea on 11 June in Estadio Akron, Zapopan.

In their second match on 18 June, Hallgrímsson and co will play South Africa at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

And the national team’s group campaign will culminate with a match against tournament co-hosts Mexico in Estadio Azteca.

Below, we take a look at the three potential opponents, assessing how they are doing currently and the threats they could pose to the Irish team.

South Korea

One of the standout teams in Asia.

South Korea qualified relatively comfortably. They topped group B, ahead of Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait, and were unbeaten in their 10 matches (six wins, four draws).

They are managed by Hong Myung-bo — a former South Korea international who won 136 caps as a player and is widely considered one of the greatest Asian footballers of all time.

Their best-known star is Son Heung-min, the Tottenham legend who now plays in MLS with LAFC. The attacker, who turns 34 in July, has 54 goals from 140 appearances for his country.

Other notable individuals include Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, PSG attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, Mainz winger Lee Jae-sung (who has 102 caps) and Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan.

While their qualifying campaign was not especially taxing, the team have encountered sterner tests in friendlies this year. Their one setback was a 5-0 loss to Brazil in October, but they have also picked up wins against the USA (0-2), Paraguay (2-0), Bolivia (2-0) and Ghana (1-0), in addition to drawing with upcoming opponents Mexico (2-2).

In contrast with Ireland, they also virtually always qualify for the World Cup, at least in modern times. They reached their first tournament in 1954 and then did so for the second time in 1986. Since then, they have never missed out on a World Cup, memorably finishing fourth when they co-hosted in 2002.

In Qatar, they made it out of the group stages thanks to a 2-1 defeat of Portugal, before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Brazil in the round of 16.

South Africa

Lyle Foster of Burnley during a Premier League match Burnley. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

For a country with the 24th largest population in the world, it may come as a surprise to read that South Africa are only appearing at the World Cup for the fourth time — 1998, 2002 and 2010, which they hosted, were the other occasions.

It was by no means easy this time around. They registered five wins, three draws and two losses, pipping both Nigeria and Benin to the automatic qualifying spot by a single point.

Bafana Bafana recovered from a shock early 2-0 loss to Rwanda and sealed their place at the tournament by beating the same opponents at home 3-0 on the final day of qualifying.

The Africa Cup of Nations, which begins later this month, should give further insight into the team’s current health — they have been put in a group with Angola, Mo Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Their coach is Hugo Broos, a former Belgium international, who spent the early part of his career managing top sides in his native country, including Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

More recently, the 73-year-old has had a couple of stints in Africa, including a year in charge of Cameroon between 2016 and 2017, before taking the South Africa job in 2021.

A sizeable portion of their squad is home-based with no high-profile international stars.

Followers of English football may be familiar with Burnley’s Lyle Foster and Portsmouth midfielder Luke Le Roux, while young centre-back Tylon Smith is on the periphery of the QPR squad.

Mexico

Troy Parrott and Mateo Chavez of AZ Alkmaar celebrate a goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Arguably, Ireland’s toughest prospective opponent, particularly given that they will have the backing of a fervent home crowd.

It’s not possible to judge Mexico from World Cup qualifiers, given that they automatically made the tournament as co-hosts.

But they are ostensibly the best team in CONCACAF — they won the 2025 Gold Cup, beating the USA 2-1 in the final.

Heimir Hallgrímsson should already have a decent knowledge of the Mexicans. His two-year spell in charge of Jamaica culminated with a disappointing 2024 Copa America in which the team lost all three group games, the first of which was a 1-0 defeat by Mexico.

During the Icelandic coach’s reign, they were also beaten by the same opponents 3-0 in a 2023 Gold Cup play-off.

Their current coach, 67-year-old Javier Aguirre, is in his third stint in charge of Mexico. He has a long career in management, including three years at the helm of a pre-Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid between 2006 and 2009.

He has had two brief stints with other countries — Egypt and Japan — and won 59 caps for Mexico as a player between 1983 and 1992.

The six friendlies they have played since the Gold Cup have been less than impressive, losing twice (1-2 v Paraguay and 0-4 v Colombia) and drawing four times (0-0 v Japan, 2-2 v South Korea, 1-1 v Ecuador and 0-0 v Uruguay), with all those games taking place either on home turf or in the US.

They face conceivably sterner tests in matches with Portugal and Belgium in March. The majority of their squad is home-based, though they have a decent number of footballers playing in Europe, including Milan’s Santiago Giménez, Anderlecht’s César Huerta, Dynamo Moscow’s Luis Chávez, Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez, AEK Athens’ Orbelín Pineda, Fenerbahce’s Edson Álvarez, Lokomotiv Moscow’s César Montes, and Mateo Chávez, who is a teammate of Troy Parrott at AZ.

Like South Korea, they normally tend to qualify for World Cups. The last tournament they missed was 1990, after Fifa banned them from competing, while 1982 was the last time they missed out for competitive reasons.

El Tricolor have a remarkable record of regularly going out in the round of 16 — it has happened in every tournament from 1994 to 2018. The exception was Qatar — a big disappointment as they were pipped to second place by Poland on goal difference, with both teams having picked up four points.

Mexico have also famously faced Ireland once before in the World Cup, when Jack Charlton’s team were beaten 2-1 in searing conditions, the last time America hosted the tournament in 1994.