Ireland's potential World Cup group opponents confirmed as holders Argentina also discover fate

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND now know who they will face should they complete their qualification quest and book a place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Ireland will be in Group A if they qualify alongside Mexico, Korea Republic and South Africa.

Troy Parrott’s hat-trick heroics in Hungary kept Ireland’s World Cup dream alive and the journey continues next year. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side have a play-off double-header coming up as they face Czechia away on Thursday 26 March, before the winners host Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday 31 March where a World Cup ticket will be up for grabs.

The winner of European Play-Off Path D has been drawn into Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa & Korea Republic at the #FIFAWorldCup2026draw pic.twitter.com/MAMpoHxf1y — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, holders Argentina and leading contenders Spain and England were all handed kind draws for the 2026 World Cup in a star-studded ceremony on Friday which saw US President Donald Trump receive FIFA’s new peace prize.

The event in Washington started the final countdown to the tournament, six months out from the first-ever 48-team World Cup, with much-fancied France among those receiving a harder task.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will begin their defense of the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022 against Algeria, and will also face Austria and debutants Jordan in Group J.

Heavily-fancied Spain, the European champions, will kick off against first-time qualfiers Cape Verde before also taking on Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H.

Thomas Tuchel’s England will meet Croatia, Ghana and Panama in a kind-looking Group L.

Two-time winners France, meanwhile, face awkward tests against Senegal and Erling Haaland’s Norway in Group I, which will be completed by an intercontinental play-off winner from either Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname.

The 2026 tournament will be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, with 16 more teams added to the global showpiece, up from the 32 nations involved in Qatar in 2022.

That means a total of 104 matches, compared to 64 games last time.

While the US will host the majority of matches including the final at the MetLife Stadium outside New York, three of the 16 venues will be in Mexico and two in Canada.

The draw took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We’ve worked closely with those two countries, and the coordination and friendship and relationship has been outstanding,” Trump said at the Kennedy Center after receiving his prize from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“It is truly one of the great honors of my life. It is such an honor to be with Gianni. He has done such an incredible job,” he added.

“The world is a safer place now. The United States a year ago was not going too well but now it is the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump seized the limelight, but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum were also in attendance.

While snow fell outside amid freezing temperatures in the US capital, some of the biggest stars in the American sport and entertainment world appeared on stage inside.

The event was co-hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and American actor and comedian Kevin Hart, and featured performances by the Village People, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli.

NFL legend Tom Brady, ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky and former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal were among the stars helping to conduct the draw.

Elsewhere in the draw, co-hosts Mexico will take on South Africa in Group A in the opening game of the tournament at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil and surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco came out together in Group C, which also features Scotland and Haiti.

Germany’s opponents in Group E will be Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Caribbean minnows Curacao, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Uzbekistan, Colombia and a play-off winner.

Co-hosts the United States got a manageable draw, with Paraguay, Australia and a European play-off winner in Group D.

“It will be the greatest World Cup ever, the greatest event that humanity has ever seen. We have three beautiful countries, 16 wonderful host cities, 48 excellent teams who will compete in 104 matches to become the one and only world champion,” Infantino said.

“This is like 104 Super Bowls in one month — this is the magnitude of what we are organizing,” he added of the tournament.

Six finals berths are still to be decided in playoffs to take place in March.

Because of the complexity, teams will only learn the full details of their match venues and kick-off times on Saturday, a day after the draw.

2026 Fifa World Cup draw

Group A: Mexico, Korea, South Africa — and Ireland/Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia.

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar — and Northern Ireland/Italy/Wales/Bosnia.

Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti. Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay — and Turkey/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo.

Germany, Ecuador, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao. Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia — and Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania.

Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand. Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde.

France, Senegal, Norway — and Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname. Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan.

Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan — and Congo DR/Jamaica/New Caledonia. Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell