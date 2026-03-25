Fitzpatrick and Tobin combine for 0-17 as Tipperary edge Cork in Munster U20 hurling opener

Tipperary 1-21

Cork 0-22

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

STEFAN TOBIN’S SIX points from play helped Tipperary to an edgy opening round victory over 14-man Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

John Murphy was red-carded before half-time with the Rebels one ahead, but they soon moved six in front. Senior star Barry Walsh scored 0-14 from a whopping 21 shots, including 13 out of 18 scoreable frees.

But Jamie Ormond’s 42nd-minute goal sparked a Premier comeback in front of 2,669 fans at FBD Semple Stadium. Cormac Fitzpatrick, scorer of 0-11 (8 frees), and Oisín O’Donoghue struck the winning points in added time.

Tipperary's Oisín O'Donoghue. Inpho Inpho

Brendan Cummins called upon four starters from last year’s All-Ireland U20 triumph over Kilkenny in Cathal O’Reilly, Adam Ryan, captain O’Donoghue, and David Costigan. Three of his team, O’Reilly, O’Donoghue, and Tobin, have seen league action for the Tipp seniors this spring.

They got off to a flier, reeling off the first six points, with the first brace coming from the roaming Tobin. O’Donoghue provided a long-ball outlet, flashing a dropshot over the crossbar.

Walsh would score Cork’s first five points in the opening 20 minutes, including his only effort from play, to get it back to a one-score game.

O’Donoghue had a couple more half-chances for goal, with one called back for a free and the other cannoned wide from a tight angle.

Michael T Brosnan, John Murphy, and Zach Biggane expanded the scoring spread to narrow the gap to the minimum.

Brilliant scores from Fitzpatrick and Tobin, after throwing the perfect dummy, pushed Tipp further ahead, but Walsh closed with the final four frees.

They lost the impetus after the latter score when Murphy was caught for an off-the-ball incident involving Shane Cleary and sent off just before Nicky O’Toole blew the half-time whistle; 0-12 to 0-11.

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The Rebels had time to reorganise and slotted the opening pair through Walsh’s frees for a three-point lead. By that juncture, Tipp had conceded 14 frees, 13 of which were scoreable, and 10 of which Walsh had converted. The free count ended 22-13 in Cork’s favour.

Cork forward Barry Walsh.

After two more Walsh frees, Johnnie Murphy became the first player to score from play for 14 minutes, making it 0-17 to 0-12. Biggane and Walsh soon opened a six-point cushion.

Tipp’s hopes were revived as Fitzpatrick latched onto Paddy McCormack’s long delivery and drilled the sliotar low, smacking the post. Ormond was on hand to sweep home the rebound; 0-19 to 1-13.

Eoghan Doughan and Finn O’Brien traded points before Tipp began to spark. Fitzpatrick strung together three in a row to level before Tobin rode a tackle to retake the lead.

O’Donoghue was denied a goal by Óisín Walsh before Johnnie Murphy levelled for a third time.

Tobin ducked between two defenders, surviving a foul for the lead point. Walsh missed one tricky free and dropped another short, but Barry O’Flynn mopped up to level entering three added minutes.

The last three shots were all Tipp’s as Fitzpatrick’s free edged them ahead before O’Donoghue applied the clincher.

Scorers for Tipperary: Cormac Fitzpatrick 0-11 (8f), Stefan Tobin 0-6, Jamie Ormond 1-0, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-2, David Costigan 0-1, Eoghan Doughan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 0-14 (13f), Johnnie Murphy 0-2, Zach Biggane 0-2, Michael T Brosnan 0-1, John Murphy 0-1, Barry O’Flynn 0-1, Finn O’Brien 0-1.

TIPPERARY

1. Paddy McCormack (Moneygall)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Shane Ryan (Killenaule)

5. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 6. Sam Rowan (Mullinahone), 10. Euan Murray (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Tiarnán Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 9. Shane Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

7. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens), 11. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs, captain), 15. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch)

Subs

18. Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall) for A Ryan (h-t)

24. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) for S Ryan (44)

19. Jake Hackett (Toomevara) for Cleary (58)

21. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris) for Costigan (60)

CORK

1. Óisín Walsh (Youghal)

7. Matthew Barrett (Carrigtwohill), 4. David O’Leary (Ballincollig), 2. Darragh Heavin (Russell Rovers)

5. Michael T Brosnan (Glen Rovers), 3. Denis Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), 8. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

6. John Murphy (Mallow), 15. Conor Noonan (Kanturk)

14. Zach Biggane (Charleville), 10. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 9. Jack O’Brien (Douglas)

11. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), 12. Johnnie Murphy (Dromina), 13. Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own)

Subs

18. Colm Garde (Lisgoold) for Ben Walsh (44)

22. Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for Biggane (48)

21. James O’Brien (Cloyne) for Jack O’Brien (55)

23. Cormac Deane (Killeagh) for Noonan (58)

Referee: Nicky O’Toole (Waterford)