University of Limerick claim seven spots on Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK lead the way in representation on the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, celebrating the 15 standout hurlers from this season’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

With Croke Park hosting the final between the all-Limerick pairing of University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate, it is no surprise that 11 of the team come from that pairing, with two each from DCU and UCG.

Some of the exciting names include Adam Screeney, Sam O’Farrell and Shane O’Brien.

On the day, UL were successful and claimed their tenth Fitzgibbon Cup, their fourth in five years.

Advertisement

The 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year: