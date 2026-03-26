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University of Limerick celebrate Fitzgibbon Cup success. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
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University of Limerick claim seven spots on Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year

Four places for Mary Immaculate and two each for UCG and DCU.
3.41pm, 26 Mar 2026

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK lead the way in representation on the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, celebrating the 15 standout hurlers from this season’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

With Croke Park hosting the final between the all-Limerick pairing of University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate, it is no surprise that 11 of the team come from that pairing, with two each from DCU and UCG.

Some of the exciting names include Adam Screeney, Sam O’Farrell and Shane O’Brien.

On the day, UL were successful and claimed their tenth Fitzgibbon Cup, their fourth in five years.

The 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year:

  • 1. Liam Hoare, University of Galway and Carrig Riverstown, Offaly
  • 2. Cian Scully, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Dromin Athlacca, Limerick
  • 3. Mark Fitzgerald, University of Limerick and Passage, Waterford
  • 4. Daniel O’Meara, Dublin City University Dóchas Éireann and Maynooth, Kildare
  • 5. Killian Doyle, University of Limerick and Emeralds, Kilkenny
  • 6. Colin Coughlan, University of Limerick and Ballybrown, Limerick
  • 7. Jimmy Quilty, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Blackrock, Limerick
  • 8. Adam English, University of Limerick and Doon, Limerick
  • 9. Jack O’Neill, University of Limerick and Clooney Quin, Clare
  • 10. Sam O’Farrell, University of Galway and Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary
  • 11. Aidan O’Connor, University of Limerick and Ballybrown, Limerick
  • 12. Denis Walsh, Dublin City University Dóchas Éireann and Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny
  • 13. Adam Screeney, University of Limerick and Kilcormac Killoughey, Offaly
  • 14. Shane O’Brien, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Kilmallock, Limerick
  • 15. Oisín O’Farrell, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan, Limerick

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