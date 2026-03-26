University of Limerick claim seven spots on Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK lead the way in representation on the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, celebrating the 15 standout hurlers from this season’s Fitzgibbon Cup.
With Croke Park hosting the final between the all-Limerick pairing of University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate, it is no surprise that 11 of the team come from that pairing, with two each from DCU and UCG.
Some of the exciting names include Adam Screeney, Sam O’Farrell and Shane O’Brien.
On the day, UL were successful and claimed their tenth Fitzgibbon Cup, their fourth in five years.
Advertisement
The 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year:
1. Liam Hoare, University of Galway and Carrig Riverstown, Offaly
2. Cian Scully, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Dromin Athlacca, Limerick
3. Mark Fitzgerald, University of Limerick and Passage, Waterford
4. Daniel O’Meara, Dublin City University Dóchas Éireann and Maynooth, Kildare
5. Killian Doyle, University of Limerick and Emeralds, Kilkenny
6. Colin Coughlan, University of Limerick and Ballybrown, Limerick
7. Jimmy Quilty, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Blackrock, Limerick
8. Adam English, University of Limerick and Doon, Limerick
9. Jack O’Neill, University of Limerick and Clooney Quin, Clare
10. Sam O’Farrell, University of Galway and Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary
11. Aidan O’Connor, University of Limerick and Ballybrown, Limerick
12. Denis Walsh, Dublin City University Dóchas Éireann and Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny
13. Adam Screeney, University of Limerick and Kilcormac Killoughey, Offaly
14. Shane O’Brien, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Kilmallock, Limerick
15. Oisín O’Farrell, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan, Limerick
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
University of Limerick claim seven spots on Fitzgibbon Cup team of the year
UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK lead the way in representation on the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year, celebrating the 15 standout hurlers from this season’s Fitzgibbon Cup.
With Croke Park hosting the final between the all-Limerick pairing of University of Limerick and Mary Immaculate, it is no surprise that 11 of the team come from that pairing, with two each from DCU and UCG.
Some of the exciting names include Adam Screeney, Sam O’Farrell and Shane O’Brien.
On the day, UL were successful and claimed their tenth Fitzgibbon Cup, their fourth in five years.
The 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Stars College All Stars GAA Hurling