Jack Crowley and Craig Casey start for Munster against Bulls

MUNSTER HAVE MADE eight changes to their starting team as they face the Bulls in the URC at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (KO: midday Irish time).

Head coach Clayton McMillan has made a number of changes to the side which was well beaten by Sharks in Durban last week. Craig Casey captains Munster for the second time after leading the province in the season opener against Scarlets last September.

Your team to face the Bulls 🐂



8⃣ Changes from last week

💯 100 up for Diarmuid Barron!

🫡 Craig Casey captains the side#SUAF 🔴 | #BULvMUN pic.twitter.com/TqWRaQ4Sbg — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 26, 2026

Diarmuid Barron starts on his 100th appearance for the province having made his debut in September 2018.

Returning Ireland internationals Casey, Jack Crowley and Jeremy Loughman are all included in the match day 23.

Crowley, Casey, academy full-back Ben O’Connor, Dan Kelly and Seán O’Brien all come into the backline.

Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen and Brian Gleeson start in the pack with Tom Ahern moving to the back row.

O’Connor, Calvin Nash and O’Brien are named in the back three with Alex Nankivell and Kelly starting together in midfield.

Michael Milne, Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa pack down in the front row.

Jean Kleyn and Wycherley start in the second row with Ahern, Kendellen and Gleeson starting in the back row.

Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and JJ Hanrahan are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Shane Daly and Tom Farrell followed modified training weeks due to knocks. Mike Haley (groin) was unavailable for selection.

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Munster:

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey (capt)

1. Michael Milne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tom Ahern

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Brian Gleeson.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Paddy Patterson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. John Hodnett