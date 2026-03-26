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Andrew Porter. Grace Halton/INPHO
URC

Andrew Porter returns as Leinster make 12 changes for visit of Scarlets

The prop last saw game time in early January, but is now back from injury.
12.36pm, 26 Mar 2026

ANDREW PORTER RETURNS to action as Leinster face Scarlets in a URC clash at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (KO: 7.45, Premier Sports 1).

The prop last played for Leinster in their win over Connacht on 3 January. He missed the Six Nations and provincial action in the meantime due to a calf injury he picked up in training. 

Leinster have made 12 changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s defeat in Glasgow, with Caelan Doris set the captain the side from No 8. 

Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier join Doris in the back row, with Brian Deeny and Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start alongside Porter in the front row.

Harry Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs, with Garry Ringrose named in the centre alongside Jamie Osborne, who will line out for his first Leinster appearance since October.

Jimmy O’Brien shifts to full-back with Joshua Kenny swapping wings as Tommy O’Brien takes the No 14 shirt.

Gus McCarthy, Jerry Cahir and Rabah Slimani provide the front row cover from the bench, with Conor O Tighearnaigh and Alex Soroka adding to the forward reinforcements. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are the half-backs in reserve as Robbie Henshaw completes the match day 23.

 

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien 

13. Garry Ringrose 

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Joshua Kenny

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

 

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong 

4. Joe McCarthy 

5. Brian Deeny 

6. Max Deegan 

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

 

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy 

17. Jerry Cahir 

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Conor O Tighearnaigh

20. Alex Soroka 

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Robbie Henshaw 

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