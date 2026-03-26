Jimmy O’Brien shifts to full-back with Joshua Kenny swapping wings as Tommy O’Brien takes the No 14 shirt.
Gus McCarthy, Jerry Cahir and Rabah Slimani provide the front row cover from the bench, with Conor O Tighearnaigh and Alex Soroka adding to the forward reinforcements. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are the half-backs in reserve as Robbie Henshaw completes the match day 23.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Andrew Porter returns as Leinster make 12 changes for visit of Scarlets
ANDREW PORTER RETURNS to action as Leinster face Scarlets in a URC clash at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (KO: 7.45, Premier Sports 1).
The prop last played for Leinster in their win over Connacht on 3 January. He missed the Six Nations and provincial action in the meantime due to a calf injury he picked up in training.
Leinster have made 12 changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s defeat in Glasgow, with Caelan Doris set the captain the side from No 8.
Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier join Doris in the back row, with Brian Deeny and Joe McCarthy in the second row.
Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start alongside Porter in the front row.
Harry Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs, with Garry Ringrose named in the centre alongside Jamie Osborne, who will line out for his first Leinster appearance since October.
Jimmy O’Brien shifts to full-back with Joshua Kenny swapping wings as Tommy O’Brien takes the No 14 shirt.
Gus McCarthy, Jerry Cahir and Rabah Slimani provide the front row cover from the bench, with Conor O Tighearnaigh and Alex Soroka adding to the forward reinforcements. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are the half-backs in reserve as Robbie Henshaw completes the match day 23.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Joshua Kenny
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Brian Deeny
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Conor O Tighearnaigh
20. Alex Soroka
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Robbie Henshaw
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Andrew Porter Rugby URC