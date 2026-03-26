LIVE: All the build-up to Ireland v Czechia as the Green Army dreams of a World Cup

His mother Jennifer is in the Czech capital to cheer on his son and the rest of the team and she told our reporter David Sneyd that she text him this morning but didn’t want to add to any match day nerves.
“I always say good morning and he texts me back. But I don’t want to ring him and ask him questions, I don’t want him to get more nervous. I just want him to work and do what he always does, work and play his football,” Jennifer says.
I know today is a big day but I want it a little bit more normal for him. As if he’s going to play a normal match. I’m nervous myself and I don’t want to make him nervous.
Just in case you’re only tuning in now, tonight’s game will have a winner one way or another, with extra-time and penalties if required (imagine!).
Whoever gets through tonight’s game in Prague will have home game on Tuesday against either Denmark and North Macedonia (they are also playing tonight) and the winner of that tie will be going to the World Cup.
Believe it or not, if Ireland (or the other three mentioned) qualify for the World Cup we already know who we will play there.
Should Ireland progress, they will go into Group A .
Games with South Korea in Guadalajara on 12 June, South Africa in Atlanta on 18 June and co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on 25 June are over the horizon.
It’s finally time, it’s been 130 days since Troy Parrott’s dramatic goal that secured Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland team a play-off spot for this summer’s World Cup.
Such a wait for a play-off has not usually been the way FIFA has done things but if anything it’s meant the hype has built up to a truly unprecedented level for a play-off.
And why not? The World Cup is the biggest sporting show on the planet and we haven’t got a sniff of it in a while. Even if this play-off is the height of it, such was the way that Ireland got here the team deserves the country going a little bit loopy for all the right reasons.
We’re probably a few hours away from any news on Ireland starting line-up but there’s plenty going on in the Czech capital to keep us busy until then.
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LIVE: All the build-up to Ireland v Czechia as the Green Army dreams of a World Cup
THE STREETS OF Prague are thronged with Irish fans who are treating this play-off like a tournament proper, so we’re starting The42.ie’s match liveblog a bit earlier to capture the build up.
Updates from Rónán Duffy and Jane Moore of TheJournal and later from Paul Fennessy of The42.
The aforementioned Troy Parrott may be the man of the hour, but it’s his family that is probably feeling the most nerves.
His mother Jennifer is in the Czech capital to cheer on his son and the rest of the team and she told our reporter David Sneyd that she text him this morning but didn’t want to add to any match day nerves.
“I always say good morning and he texts me back. But I don’t want to ring him and ask him questions, I don’t want him to get more nervous. I just want him to work and do what he always does, work and play his football,” Jennifer says.
Just in case you’re only tuning in now, tonight’s game will have a winner one way or another, with extra-time and penalties if required (imagine!).
Whoever gets through tonight’s game in Prague will have home game on Tuesday against either Denmark and North Macedonia (they are also playing tonight) and the winner of that tie will be going to the World Cup.
Believe it or not, if Ireland (or the other three mentioned) qualify for the World Cup we already know who we will play there.
Should Ireland progress, they will go into Group A .
Games with South Korea in Guadalajara on 12 June, South Africa in Atlanta on 18 June and co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on 25 June are over the horizon.
If you haven’t come across these yet, it’s time you were introduced to Graeme and James Finegan and their Saint Troy Parrott candles.
The candles were brought from their home in Newry after the pair were at the Portugal match, which Ireland won 2-0 back in November, and James asked his Granny to light a candle.
As they say, the rest is history.
It’s finally time, it’s been 130 days since Troy Parrott’s dramatic goal that secured Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland team a play-off spot for this summer’s World Cup.
Such a wait for a play-off has not usually been the way FIFA has done things but if anything it’s meant the hype has built up to a truly unprecedented level for a play-off.
And why not? The World Cup is the biggest sporting show on the planet and we haven’t got a sniff of it in a while. Even if this play-off is the height of it, such was the way that Ireland got here the team deserves the country going a little bit loopy for all the right reasons.
We’re probably a few hours away from any news on Ireland starting line-up but there’s plenty going on in the Czech capital to keep us busy until then.
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