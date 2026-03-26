LIVE: All the build-up to Ireland v Czechia as the Green Army dreams of a World Cup

Family affair

The aforementioned Troy Parrott may be the man of the hour, but it’s his family that is probably feeling the most nerves.

His mother Jennifer is in the Czech capital to cheer on his son and the rest of the team and she told our reporter David Sneyd that she text him this morning but didn’t want to add to any match day nerves.

“I always say good morning and he texts me back. But I don’t want to ring him and ask him questions, I don’t want him to get more nervous. I just want him to work and do what he always does, work and play his football,” Jennifer says.