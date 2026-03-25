'We will qualify for the World Cup' - Czechs bullish ahead of Ireland clash

NEW CZECHIA CAPTAIN Ladislav Krejci led the hosts’ bullish pre-game talk ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final play-off against Ireland, declaring that “We will make it, we will reach our goal: we will qualify for the World Cup.”

Krejci of Wolves has taken over the captain’s armband from West Ham’s Tomas Soucek, who was stripped of the honour at the end of last year after a flashpoint between players and supporters at the end of World Cup qualifying, in which Soucek complained the players’ did not feel sufficiently supported.

Miroslav Koubek was hired as the new coach after all of this drama, and at 74 years of age, he will take charge of the Czech national team for the first time tomorrow.

Local reports suggest Soucek will start on the bench against Ireland, though Koubek refused to give away any hints as to his team selection. He instead paid heed to the discord that led to Soucek’s losing the captaincy by calling for the home supporters to rally behind his players against Ireland.

“I hope all the fans will come together”, said the Czech coach, “we really count fully on your support and if we as a nation can do something, it is to join forces for important sporting events and support the team fully, so please be with us tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Koubek meanwhile reacted angrily to a question suggesting he had previously dismissed Ireland’s playing style as primitive. The coach was quoted a few weeks ago as having described Ireland’s approach as characteristic of “island football”, but rounded on an Irish journalist for suggesting he believed Ireland’s approach was old-fashioned, suggesting the issue was with dodgy Google Translate.

“I never said your game style was primitive, please don’t put words in my mouth.”

Seamus Coleman is nonetheless using Koubek’s alleged comments for another little spark ahead of kick-off.

“I use everything as motivation”, said Coleman at a press conference conducted before Koubek’s. “I would like to say I don’t. But I do.”

Koubek listens to a translation of questioning from the travelling Irish press pack. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Today Koubek described Ireland as “mature, smart, and efficient”, saying Ireland are effective on set pieces and would not allow the Czechs to surprise them.

“You put a lot heart into your game, Ireland will definitely be a very tough opponent. But we will have a similar mindset, it will be a hard match definitely. Regarding [Troy] Parrott, he is outstanding. He is doing great, he is very fit. We know how he works, we do have some information, so now it will all be about eliminating him in a smart way. So we will just have to stop him.”

Related Reads This father-son team has brought along homemade Saint Troy Parrott candles for a Prague miracle Coleman declares himself fit and ready to go as Ireland close in on Czechia Czech football rocked by match-fixing controversy ahead of Ireland game

Koubek postponed the final round of league fixtures in Czechia, meaning the 60% of the squad playing locally gathered last Thursday to get a head-start on preparations.

Krejci meanwhile told the media he is feeling “positive vibes only”, but did not respond to a question asking him about his relationship with Soucek. Both players come from opposing sides of the Slavia/Sparta divide that defines Czech club football.

Koubek reserved thick words of praise for Soucek, however.

“Tomas Soucek is an outstanding player with a great career”, said the Czech coach. “He doesn’t have the captain’s armband at this moment for reasons you all know, but nothing changes. It does not mean he will lose his value. He is still a full fat player, if I can use these words.”