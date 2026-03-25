From 'tearing across the M50' to the cusp of the World Cup - Dara O'Shea's dad reflects on son's journey

IN A QUIET corner near Prague’s beautiful, historic Jewish quarter, Sean O’Shea finds himself thinking back to very different days in Dublin.

His son, Dara, will be at the heart of the Republic of Ireland’s defence for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier with Czechia.

He turned 27 earlier this month.

Four years ago, Sean also became a grandfather when his son became a father.

The passing of time brings new family memories and, potentially, stories of unimaginable glory in a green jersey that will be passed down the generations.

“Oh Jesus, to me, this is like heaven, I’d be going to the matches myself, anyway, even if Dara wasn’t involved, so, it’s kind of a joy to watch him,” Sean says.

“He’s a great lad. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s more sense than I have.”

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Sean remembers going to his first Ireland game at Dalymount Park. It was 1974 and an 18-year-old by the name of Liam Brady was making his debut.

“Don Givens scored a hat-trick and from that moment on…”

His voice trails off – but from that moment, Sean O’Shea was hooked.

Ireland international Dara O'Shea. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

His own father was a Cork man with little grá for football, but Sean loved the Ireland team and quickly got to love Lansdowne Road.

Sean raised his family in Rathgar and Tempelogue, and Dara started playing football with Bushy Park Rangers before joining St Kevin’s Boys around the age of ten. GAA was also a cornerstone of his early life, and St Jude’s was his club.

Those weekends are what Sean O’Shea was drawn back to today – a journey that began with hectic trips throughout Dublin ferrying his son to different matches has arrived at this point; two games away from the World Cup.

“We would be tearing across the M50 heading to a GAA match with Jude’s. I can picture him now, wiping his knees, cleaning his knees off and changing his shorts in the back of the car, changing his socks and getting ready for another match.”

As a teenager with St Kevin’s, Dara he caught the eye of Manchester United. He had around half a dozen trips over to their Carrington training ground as the post-Alex Ferguson era began. Brian McClair was the head of the academy and former midfielder Nicky Butt was a coach who loved O’Shea’s competitive streak and his will to win.

West Bromwich Albion were another club who pursued the promising defender and as United’s interest never developed into a formal contract offer, a deal elsewhere was secured.

There were a couple of other young Dubliners joining West Brom at the same time but O’Shea opted to stay in different digs. He got a better vibe off a host family who had their own football credentials.

Julie and Grant are the parents of New Zealand international and Premier League striker Chris Wood. Julie taught Dara how to cook and clean – making sure he was prepared for the basics of life.

Ireland defender Dara O’Shea. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The fact he left Ireland at sixteen to start his own career meant O’Shea had to grow up quickly, and on the day he signed his West Brom contract it was laid out just how much control the club now had.

“I remember we were told ‘now, you do know that we decide everything to do with him from now on?’. And you’re kind of like, ‘what?’”

The club had already asked him to stop playing GAA, a request he ignored prior to putting pen to paper. That decision very nearly cost him dearly – as Dara suffered a broken rib in a game, which ruled him out for teb weeks just before the deal was completed.

It never stopped him.

Dara progressed quickly through the ranks at West Brom and loan spells at Hereford and Exeter City helped toughen him up for what was to come. While more exciting prospects at the club had boot deals with the likes of Nike and Adidas, O’Shea didn’t. The club’s kitman, former League of Ireland goalkeeper Jacko Smyth, made sure O’Shea was looked after, though, and his determination quickly won over first-team boss Slaven Bilic.

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It’s why he went on to earn a move to Burnley in the Premier League, followed by one to Ipswich Town were he is currently club captain.

Relegation last season brought another challenge this season, but the accumulative transfer fees of around €20 million was enough that the cut due to St Kevin’s in solidarity payments (money due to grassroots clubs for helping develop players) meant they were able to buy out the lease on land in north county Dublin for more training facilities.

That’s a very tangible, lasting legacy and there could be even more to come if Ireland can progress to North America this summer.

The O’Sheas, though, already have experience of a major tournament with Ireland. As a fan, Dara was brough along to all three of Ireland’s Euro 2016 games as part of a group that included three fathers and their sons.

Amazingly, one of those sons will be on the pitch tomorrow.

“As I said, I’m just in heaven,” Sean says.

Written by David Sneyd and posted on TheJournal.ie