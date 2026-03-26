Voluntary redundancies 'less than ideal' but McMillan urges Munster to stick in the fight

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan said that impending job cuts within the organisation are far from ideal as his side heads into the business end of the season.

But the head coach believes that Munster’s players and management can help alleviate the financial difficulties by bringing success on the pitch.

McMillan is in Cape Town preparing his team for Saturday’s URC clash at altitude against the Bulls in Pretoria after their 45-0 hammering by the Sharks last weekend. As first reported by The 42, Tuesday’s news that Munster Rugby was looking for voluntary redundancies was a further setback.

“Look at a human level, it’s less than ideal,” said the New Zealander, who took charge last summer. “In no industry do you want to see where you get to a point where the organisation needs to consider redundancies, but that news came out yesterday, a couple of days ago, and there’s a bit of work to be done in behind the scenes to navigate our way through that process,” said McMillan.

“To my understanding, no decisions have been made around any roles at this stage. Literally, the opportunity is there for some that may see taking that avenue as being a good one for them.

“So, look, it’s not ideal, but it’s a reminder that rugby, just like any other business, despite everybody’s hard work, it’s challenging times out there, including where we’re going through some at the moment.”

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Munster have lost eight of their last twelve games in the URC and Europe and have an away Challenge Cup knockout game against Exeter Chiefs when they return from South Africa, while they now face a battle to reach the knockout stages of the league and qualify for next season’s Champions Cup.

McMillan said that success on the field will undoubtedly have an impact on the financial situation.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that if we win rugby games and we put ourselves in contention to play finals at home, that’s going to have a significant impact,” added McMillan.

“So we have been working hard and we’ll continue to work hard to do what we can to help in that regard.

“But there was also some recognition on the call the other day that there’s a few other parts of the business that we can be better at.

“So, as a collective, we just need to roll up our sleeves and do what we can to stick in the fight.”