Allaho storms to all-the-way Punchestown Gold Cup win

ALLAHO PUT UP an imperious display when proving his stamina in no uncertain terms in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Paul Townend on board Allaho celebrates winning. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The dual Ryanair Chase winner had not run over three miles since meeting with defeat in the Savills Chase of 2020 – and in the interim he has well and truly shown himself to be the best chaser in training over two and a half miles.

Willie Mullins even dropped him in distance to two miles at this meeting last year, but following on from another dominant performance at Cheltenham the champion trainer was confident enough to go up in trip.

Paul Townend rode him as if there was absolutely no doubt about his stamina and so it proved.

Last year’s winner Clan Des Obeaux and Harry Cobden were determined not to allow Allaho an easy lead and raced with him for the first two miles, but from a long way out Townend began to wind up the pace.

It proved too much for Minella Indo who was pulled up a long way from home, while Galvin was another well-fancied runner who never got on terms.

Al Boum Photo and Kemboy, stablemates of the winner, both travelled well for a long way but from three out were chasing in vain.

Townend was still on the bridle as he popped over the second-last when Clan Des Obeaux looked tired and a mistake from Kemboy cost him any chance.

Allaho got in tight to the last – his only slight mistake – but the 6-5 favourite had 14 lengths in hand over Clan Des Obeaux, who deserved plenty of credit for attempting to make a race of it. Al Boum Photo was third, with Kemboy fourth.

The Nice Guy capped an unbeaten first season when following up his Cheltenham win in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Paul Townend and owner Malcolm C.Denmark celebrate winning with The Nice Guy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Trained by Willie Mullins, The Nice Guy was sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance in the Albert Bartlett and ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, but he saw off stable companion Minella Cocooner and the pair fought out the finish again.

Once again Minella Cocooner attempted to make all – but Paul Townend always had him in his sights and hit the front before the final flight.

While Minella Cocooner bravely fought back to within three-quarters of a length, the 15-8 favourite was always holding him.

Mullins said: “He totally surprises us and wouldn’t win any sort of race at home on our gallop, but he loves it on grass on the track. He keeps surprising us.

“There is not a lot of condition on him, he’s a light-framed horse and doesn’t take much training. He’s a unique specimen in his own way. He’s the exact opposite of a morning glory. He does it in the afternoon, which is tremendous.

“I was a little surprised he went on at the second-last, but Paul said he didn’t want to get caught on the inside at the last bend. I think he was idling in front.

“The first two will go chasing next season.”

Jessica Harrington’s Crosshill (15-2) beat Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier in his maiden hurdle but until the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle had failed to win again.

Back hurdling after finding fences difficult, he just held on in a thrilling finish from Classic Getaway who was demoted to third behind Nicky Henderson’s Fils D’oudairies having been adjudged to have caused interference on the run-in.

Harrington said: “He lost his confidence over fences and was jumping off to one side so it’s fantastic to get that back.

“It wasn’t straightforward today but he’s very tough and he stays very well.

“Robbie (Power) gave him a great ride and there is no better rider around here.”

Peter Fahey worked his magic again in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final with unconsidered 40-1 chance Ambitious Fellow following up Suprise Package’s win of 12 months ago.

Like last year Fahey fielded a better-fancied runner in Freedom To Dream but he lost all chance when getting involved in a barging match with I A Connect at the second-last, causing that rival to unseat Adrian Heskin.

“He was bought to be sold but we brought him across to Doncaster and couldn’t get anyone to buy him. Oran Crean, Gerry O’Neill and my wife Ber own him,” said Fahey.

“He goes on nicer ground and we’ll tip away over the summer. I’ve been very lucky in this series.”

Henry de Bromhead’s Life In The Park (9-2) took the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Mikey O’Connor.

