Dublin: 10 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Allegri to leave Juventus after winning nine domestic trophies in five seasons

The 51-year-old won five scudettos with the Serie A giants, topping the league every year he was in charge.

By Gavan Casey Friday 17 May 2019, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,198 Views 3 Comments
Allegri replaced Antonio Conte in 2014.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI WILL depart Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season, it was confirmed on Friday.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season,” the club said in a statement.

Juve recently sealed their eighth consecutive title, with five of them arriving under Allegri’s tutelage. The Italian manager also steered the Bianconeri to four Coppa Italia triumphs, while Juve twice finished runners-up in the Champions League during his spell in charge.

Despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, however, the Turin club this term failed to progress beyond the Champions League quarter-finals for the second successive season, suffering a humiliating defeat to the comparably modest-spending Ajax.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has already agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer ahead of the 2019/20 season, but will play under a new boss.

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli will hold a press conference on Saturday at 14:00 local time (1200 GMT).

The former Milan boss replaced Antonio Conte in 2014, and earlier this season was linked with the Manchester United job before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the reins — now on a permanent basis.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

