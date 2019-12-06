Allegri will wait until June for return amid links to Bayern and Arsenal

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI VOWED he will not take on a new job until midway through 2020 as the former Juventus boss continues to be linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Allegri has been out of work since parting ways with Juventus following an eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018-19 and fifth under the Italian’s leadership.

The 52-year-old – who is taking English lessons – has emerged as a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs after Bundesliga champions Bayern sacked Niko Kovac and Arsenal dismissed Unai Emery.

But ex-Milan coach Allegri intends to wait until after the end of the 2019-20 season before launching his coaching comeback.

“In June. I don’t know if you can call it a sabbatical or not,” Allegri told ESPN FC when asked if he is hungry to get back into management.

“Giovanni [Branchini, Allegri's agent] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.”

He added: “Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it.

“After a year out and five years at Juventus, I don’t want to go back into the game and do badly. That would do my head in.”

On his English lessons, Allegri – who has also been linked to Premier League giants Manchester United – said: “I am taking lessons here in Milan. I manage to speak quite well. I find the listening part a bit more difficult.

“If I’m talking to someone who helps me out by speaking a little slower then I understand. I watch films [in English] and if I read something in English I understand it fine.”

