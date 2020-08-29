This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
'I felt like I had been transported back to Ireland, listening to my Granny saying 'Go on, Go on, Go on''

Alli Murphy is among the new faces in Vera Pauw’s Ireland side for their clash with Germany.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 1:06 PM
Alli Murphy on the ball for Houston Dash in 2018.
Image: Jeremy Reper
Image: Jeremy Reper

TEXAN-BORN MIDFIELDER Alli Murphy says she was surprised when she received her first call-up to the Republic of Ireland women’s senior team, but that she always wanted to utilise her Irish roots to get an opportunity like this.

Murphy, who recently joined Lisa Fallon’s London City Lionesses, is among the new faces in Ireland’s 30-woman squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Germany.

“It was a surprise, but a good surprise, to hear that I was included in the Ireland squad,” the delighted 26-year-old, who has an Irish passport through her Limerick-born grandparents, told the FAI.

I’ve always wanted to use my Irish heritage to make myself available for the team so it’s great to be in the coach’s thoughts.

“I’m excited to get going with London City. It’s been a crazy few years. Then we had Covid hit, so now that football is back I’m excited to get playing again.

Lisa [Fallon] called me and the second that she started talking I felt like I had been transported back to Ireland, sitting back in my Granny’s kitchen listening to her saying ‘Go on, Go on, Go on’. So I smile every time she talks to me because it feels like home.”

Murphy, who enjoyed a fruitful college career at Texas Tech University, was selected at number 20 in the 2016 NWSL Draft by Washington Spirit.

She subsequently moved to Swedish side Gustafs GoIF before joining Houston Dash, who were managed by current Irish boss, Vera Pauw, at the time.

Murphy also had stints with Dutch side Pec Zwolle as well as Selfoss in Iceland, where she enjoyed cup success. 

Having sealed a move to the London City Lionesses, Murphy will begin the next chapter of her club career on 6 September with the beginning of the new FA Women’s Championship season.

“I’ve played in different countries and had different experiences so I’m ready for this one,” she said.

“I’ve played mostly as a midfielder but I can play on the wing, up front or even at right-back, so I would say that I’m a versatile player who just wants to help the team out.

“It is fantastic to get the call-up for Ireland, but I want to get some games in with London City Lionesses first and get my fitness levels up. Then I’ll be in a much better position.”

The Irish squad will be trimmed to 23 players ahead of the game in Essen on 19 September

