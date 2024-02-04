Louth score impressive win over Cork as Donegal hold off Cavan to continue winning run

DONEGAL CONTINUED THEIR winning run under Jim McGuinness in Division 2 this weekend, as Louth produced a strong finish to edge out Cork for an impressive win.

Ciaran Downey and Ciarán Keenan combined for two goals in two minutes as Ger Brennan’s charges overturned a three-point deficit to earn a one-point lead at the break against the Rebels.

Cork responded on the resumption as Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley and Eoghan McSweeney all found their range to reclaim the advantage. Louth’s top scorer Sam Mulroy helped his side summon another rally while Craig Lennon and Ryan Burns also kicked vital points to seal the win and inflict a second successive league defeat on Cork.

Cavan made Donegal work for their victory, losing out by just one point in Kingspan Breffni Park. The visitors built up a four-point lead by half-time with Oisín Gallen and Patrick McBrearty among the Donegal scorers.

Cavan cut through the lead after the restart through efforts from Dara McVeety and Paddy Lynch. But Donegal responded to each Cavan rally, holding on for a one-point win where Gallen helped himself to 0-6.

In Division 3, there were wins for Sligo, Antrim and Westmeath. Sean Carrabine was the hero for Sligo as he produced two late points to secure victory at home against Wicklow in what was a repeat of last year’s Division 4 final.

Tony McEntee’s charges raced into a 2-3 to 0-3 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, with the goals coming from Alan McLoughlin and a Niall Murphy penalty. Wicklow, however, kept in touch throughout as Kevin Quinn finished with six points to put a draw on the cards heading into the concluding stages. But Carrabine’s late brace sealed the win for Sligo.

Antrim continued their winning run as they held off a late Offaly rally in Corrigan Park. An early goal from Ronan Boyle gave the hosts the ideal start while Dominic McEnhill also found the net after converting a penalty in the first half. Anton Sullivan responded with a vital goal for Offaly to keep just four points between them at half-time.

Antrim pressed their advantage after the break through points from Michael Byrne and Niall Burns, but a red card for Conor Hand offered Offaly a way back into the contest.

Nigel Dunne and Jordan Hayes helped reduce the gap but Antrim managed to hold on for victory as Offaly also finished the game with 14 players following a black card for Jack Bryant.

Westmeath surged to victory over Clare in Mullingar after trailing by 0-10 to 1-1 at half-time in windy conditions. It was Ronan O’Toole who stepped up with the decisive score late in injury time.

The hosts made a bright start in the first half as Conor Dillon scored a goal inside five minutes. But Westmeath struggled for the remainder of the first period while also losing Lorcan Dolan to a black card in the second half.

An Alan Sweeney point just before the hour mark appeared to put Clare in control for victory but Dessie Dolan’s side then hit six points without reply to edge ahead. Clare’s Brian McNamara then levelled proceedings, but it was Westmeath who prevailed after a disallowed goal for Clare’s Cormac Murray before that final point from O’Toole.

Meanwhile in Division 4, London made Leitrim sweat for their victory in Carrick-On-Shannon. A Ryan O’Rourke goal helped Leitrim into a 1-3 to 0-2 lead at the break but London battled well throughout, and were unlucky to miss a goal chance when Ryan Tohill’s effort came back off the crossbar.

Leitrim controlled the final stages as Darragh Rooney finished up with five points.

Tipperary picked up their first win of the league at the expense of Longford, who are still without a point after two outings.

Longford were three points clear after the opening 15 minutes but Tipperary eased themselves into the contest through scores from Jack Kennedy and Stephen O’Brien. The Premier County were two points in front at half-time, and although Longford brought the difference back to one point throughout the second half, Tipp held on for an important win.

Division 2 Results

Louth 2-9 Cork 0-13

Cavan 0-12 Donegal 0-13

Division 3 Results

Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 1-11

Antrim 2-5 Offaly 1-7

Westmeath 1-11 Clare 0-13

Division 4 Results

Leitrim 1-8 London 0-6

Tipperary 0-16 Longford 0-14

