Harte spared a trip to Omagh as GAA confirm league fixtures for 2024

MICKEY HARTE HAS been spared a curious sort of homecoming, after Derry have been drawn to face Tyrone in the second round of the 2024 Allianz Leagues.
The GAA have drawn up the master fixtures document for the 2024 Allianz League, with some standout fixtures.
Undoubtedly the main managerial moves in the close season came from Ulster football, with Jim McGuinness returning to the Donegal managerial job, and Mickey Harte stunning the nation by switching from Louth to Derry.
And it will only take until the second round before Derry take on Harte’s native Tyrone, that game being fixed on Sunday, 4 February at Celtic Park and sure to attract an enormous crowd.
McGuinness’ second coming begins in Ballybofey on Sunday, 28 January when Donegal host Cork.
There will be a repeat of the All Ireland football final on Saturday, 24 February when Dublin host Kerry in Croke Park.
Despite reports linking them to playing some of their league games in Croke Park, Glen Ryan’s Kildare will be using Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow as their home base in 2024 while the county grounds St Conleth’s is undergoing work.
As a curiosity, Cavan footballers have been drawn to play their first game away from home, for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons.
In hurling, All Ireland champions Limerick will form formidable opposition for Antrim in the league opener on Sunday, 4 February at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Other first-round games include Clare hosting Cork, Kilkenny playing Wexford at Nowlan Park and Offaly making the step up, with Waterford travelling to face them in Tullamore.
In other news, the All Ireland club senior finals will be played on the weekend of 20/21 January, with intermediate and junior finals being decided the week before.
Sigerson Cup will be played on the weekend of 10/11 February with the Fitzgibbon Cup the following week.
