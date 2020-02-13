This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Allianz scrap sponsorship with Saracens

The German insurance group has been Saracens’ main sponsor since 2012 but have pulled the plug on their arrangement with the troubled club.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:58 PM
34 minutes ago 1,018 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5006304
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SARACENS’ DISASTROUS SEASON took on a new twist this afternoon when their primary sponsor, Allianz, announced they will finish their investment in the club at the end of this season.

Their decision was based on the scandal that has engulfed the English and European champions who have persistently breached the Premiership’s stringent salary cap rules.

The German insurance group have been Saracens’ biggest sponsor for eight years now – investing just over £2m-a-year. Their current deal was due to end in 2021 but earlier this afternoon, they announced that they will be cancelling their contract a year ahead of schedule.

 Allianz’s fondness for investing in sport is reflected in the fact they have branding at major sports grounds around the world, including Turin (Juventus), Munich (Bayern), Nice, Vienna, Minnesota and São Paulo. 

Their statement read: “Allianz has taken the difficult decision to end its sponsorship of Saracens Rugby Club and stadium at the end of this season. 

“Allianz intends to continue to be involved in he great work that the Saracens Sports Foundations does in their local community and wishes Saracens well in the future.” 

Saracens problems began in November when the club was fined £5.4m and docked 35 points after it became clear they had breached the £7.5m salary cap. Things got worse in January when it became clear they were going to break the cap yet again this season. An additional 35-point fine was imposed – effectively relegating the club.

In response, Allianz were worried about their brand – and according to The Financial Times, they informed Saracens last week that they were ending their sponsorship. Today’s statement confirms that story.

 

 

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

