This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alexander-Arnold confident in Adrian's ability in the absence of injured Alisson

The Reds’ back-up goalkeeper is likely to play a key role while the Brazilian recovers.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 2:41 PM
58 minutes ago 1,626 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4762517
Liverpool back-up goalkeeper, Adrian.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Liverpool back-up goalkeeper, Adrian.
Liverpool back-up goalkeeper, Adrian.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD is confident Adrian can fill the void left by Alisson between the sticks for Liverpool over the next few weeks after an encouraging debut.

The Reds picked up a 4-1 win over Norwich City on the opening day of the new Premier League season, but Alisson was forced to withdraw in the first half with a suspected calf injury .

Adrian, who secured a move to Anfield on a free transfer following his release by West Ham, came on for his first appearance in Liverpool colours and performed well against the newly-promoted Canaries.

The Spanish shot-stopper was denied a clean sheet when Teemu Pukki netted a 64th-minute consolation goal for the visitors, but he looks set to remain in the starting line-up for upcoming fixtures.

Alisson is likely to miss up to eight weeks of action while he recovers from injury, and Alexander-Arnold is certain Adrian has the qualities to replace the Brazil international for the time being.

“[His experience] is the main thing, he knows what he is doing. He’s played a load of games, so he knows what it is about,” the 20-year-old told the Evening Standard.

“The reception he got [on Friday], I think he feels as though the supporters are already behind him. 

Obviously when a keeper has to come off, it’s never too promising, so yes, I think everyone needs to get their head around [the fact] that he probably will be our keeper for the next few weeks and if so, then we have to live with that, embrace that and I’m sure he will learn from us. 

“We will be able to make good connections with him and I think a lot of the lads have made bonds with him already because he’s such a good lad off the pitch. 

“He’s a great lad to have around and obviously he is playing now, that is good for him and us.”

Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League - Anfield Alisson leaves the pitch during the opening game of the season with an injury. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The injury also provides an opportunity for Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to move up the pecking order at Anfield.

The 20-year-old is still recovering from a broken hand and manager Jurgen Klopp on Saturday insisted he will be monitoring the Cork native’s rehab.

“Caoimhin is back in training but he’s not 100%, we have to see how he reacts now,” he said.

One of the younger [goalkeepers] is not allowed to play, he’s only 16, and the other one had an elbow injury early in the preseason. So yeah, we’re a bit short in that position.”

Super Cup

Alexander-Arnold provided a superb assist for Divock Origi to score in the win over Norwich, picking up from where he left off last season on the right-hand side of the defence.

An own-goal from Grant Hanley, a Mohamed Salah strike and a Virgil van Dijk header completed the scoring for Liverpool, who now sit third in the Premier League after the first round of matches.

Next up for the Reds is the Uefa Super Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday, and Alexander-Arnold feels a high standard has already been set as the new campaign gets into full swing.

“I think the lads are back and they have hit the ground running. It’s good for us to have them back and in-form straight away,” he added. 

Obviously Virg popping up with a goal again shows that this season will hopefully replicate last season with everyone chipping in with goals and hopefully the attackers don’t feel that it is just them that need to produce the goals and it is a team effort. 

“So yes, I think, so far so good and of course it’s still early days, but it is good to set the standard we have today.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie