Open Thread: Who is in pole position for the 2019 football All-Stars?

UNLESS THERE IS a draw, we’ll reach the close of the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship tomorrow with Dublin facing Kerry in Croke Park.

The destination of the Sam Maguire Cup will be figured out but it will also be a match which will have a major influence on what players will claim the 2019 All-Star football awards.

The make up of the team always sparks debate but what players do you think are in pole position right now to land the awards?

Here’s what the All-Star fifteen that a selection of our writers would choose at the moment as the championship enters the final phase.

Let us know who’d make your side.

Kevin O’Brien

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

11. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

12. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

13. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

14. David Clifford (Kerry)

15. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Niall Kelly

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

4. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

5. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

11. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

12. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

15. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Gavan Casey

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

4. Jonny Cooper(Dublin)

5. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

6. Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. David Moran (Kerry)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

11. Michael Murphy (Donegal)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. David Clifford (Kerry)

15. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

