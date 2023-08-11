Ewing's birdie blitz opens up commanding lead at Women's Open

AMERICAN ALLY EWING stormed into a five-shot lead with a brilliant second-round 66 in the Women’s British Open at Walton Heath on Friday.

The 30-year-old led by one stroke after an opening 68 and a seven-birdie round put her on 10-under par and in control after the early starters had completed their second rounds at the last Major of the year.

Ewing had a magical run of four birdies in a row from the sixth and her only mistake came at the tough closing hole where she drove into the rough and took a bogey five.

“I was definitely in the zone when I had that string of birdies,” said Ewing. “But I just tried to stay in the here and now.

“It would be huge to become a Major champion, it’s definitely something I’ve circled to accomplish in my career. But now I need a good rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

American Andrea Lee (68) and Japan’s Minami Katsu (69) were Ewing’s closest challengers in a share of second spot on five under par.

Lilia Vu, winner of the first major of the season at the Chevron Championship, enhanced her hopes with a second-round 68 to reach four-under and US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz was one further back after a 71.

Stephanie Meadow’s challenge stalled with two bogeys on the back nine which saw her sign for a two-over par 74, dropping her to one-over for the tournament.

Leona Maguire was among the afternoon starters, and at the time of writing, is one-over par for the day thru 10 holes, and one-over for the tournament.

Dublin amateur Anna Foster bounced back from her disappointing opening round of 85 on Thursday and was a full ten shots better on Friday, signing for a three-over par 75.

– © AFP 2023