'Not the right moment' to discuss future, says Alonso

BAYER LEVERKUSEN COACH Xabi Alonso said it was, “Not the right moment for me to talk about” his future, with the in-demand coach linked to Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Alonso’s Leverkusen sit eight points clear atop the Bundesliga table and are unbeaten in all competitions this season, his first full year at the club.

Asked if he would be in the dugout at Leverkusen next season, Alonso replied, “right now, yes.”

The 42-year-old manager has been linked to upcoming vacancies at two of his former clubs, after Bayern’s announcement on Wednesday that Thomas Tuchel would leave at the end of the season, along with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down in summer from Liverpool.

The Leverkusen boss opened Thursday’s press conference with a statement directed at journalists, saying, “maybe you have a question or two about my future. I’m sorry, but there’s nothing new to say”.

“Right now I’m the coach here, that’s for sure. For the future I have nothing new to say, we’ll see.”

The coach, who took over Leverkusen in October 2022 with the club hovering near the relegation spots, said rumours of his departure in summer were “only hypothetical”.

Eight points ahead of second-placed Bayern with 12 games remaining, Alonso has Leverkusen on track for a first German top-flight title.

The coach, who won titles in Spain, Germany and England as a player, told reporters he and the squad were not feeling under pressure.

“I don’t feel it. We are very focused, that (pressure) is no problem.”

On Friday, Leverkusen host second-last Mainz and can go 11 points clear with a win. Bayern host RB Leipzig on Saturday.

