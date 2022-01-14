Bayern Munich's Davies has 'slight heart inflammation' after Covid

BAYERN MUNICH LEFT-BACK Alphonso Davies is suffering from a “slight heart muscle inflammation” as he recovers from Covid-19 and will be sidelined for several weeks, it was revealed Friday.

The 21-year-old Canadian international’s condition was detected during a follow-up examination after Davies contracted the virus, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern boss said club doctors were unsure whether the inflammation was 100 percent due to the virus, “but the probability is that it comes from corona”.

Nagelsmann stressed that the condition “is not that dramatic, but it has to heal, it will take some time” and the player will be sidelined for an “indefinite period” of time.

Advertisement

Davies was one of nine players sidelined by Covid who missed last Friday’s 2-1 home defeat against Moenchengladbach.

However, Bundesliga leaders Bayern still start the weekend with a six-point lead in the table.

Nagelsmann now has Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Nianzou available again after they, along with Davies, all missed the Gladbach defeat while isolating.

Club captain Neuer and central midfielder Tolisso are both expected to start Saturday’s league game away at Cologne.

Nagelsmann is without defenders Lucas Hernandez and Josip Stanisic, while German international midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss the next ten days with a knee injury.

Bayern hope Goretzka can avoid surgery.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Nagelsmann also revealed Kingsley Coman, who signed a contract extension on Wednesday until 2027, has recovered from the coronavirus but misses the Cologne match with a leg injury.

– © AFP 2022