Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Bayern Munich's Davies has 'slight heart inflammation' after Covid

The 21-year-old Canadian international is set for a spell on the sidelines as a result.

By Fact Check Friday 14 Jan 2022, 1:58 PM
10 minutes ago 183 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5654659
Alphonso Davies (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Alphonso Davies (file pic).
Alphonso Davies (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH LEFT-BACK Alphonso Davies is suffering from a “slight heart muscle inflammation” as he recovers from Covid-19 and will be sidelined for several weeks, it was revealed Friday.

The 21-year-old Canadian international’s condition was detected during a follow-up examination after Davies contracted the virus, Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern boss said club doctors were unsure whether the inflammation was 100 percent due to the virus, “but the probability is that it comes from corona”.

Nagelsmann stressed that the condition “is not that dramatic, but it has to heal, it will take some time” and the player will be sidelined for an “indefinite period” of time.

Davies was one of nine players sidelined by Covid who missed last Friday’s 2-1 home defeat against Moenchengladbach.

However, Bundesliga leaders Bayern still start the weekend with a six-point lead in the table.

Nagelsmann now has Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Nianzou available again after they, along with Davies, all missed the Gladbach defeat while isolating.

Club captain Neuer and central midfielder Tolisso are both expected to start Saturday’s league game away at Cologne.

Nagelsmann is without defenders Lucas Hernandez and Josip Stanisic, while German international midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss the next ten days with a knee injury.

Bayern hope Goretzka can avoid surgery.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Nagelsmann also revealed Kingsley Coman, who signed a contract extension on Wednesday until 2027, has recovered from the coronavirus but misses the Cologne match with a leg injury.

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fact Check
factcheck@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie