Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 March 2021
Altior to miss Champion Chase at Cheltenham

The dual winner has suffered a late setback for the second successive year.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 11:18 AM
File photo of Altior.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ALTIOR HAS BEEN ruled out of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the 11th hour for a second successive year.

Nicky Henderson’s 11-year-old, who has won the race twice previously as well as the Arkle and the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, coughed after exercise on Monday.

The veteran has made it to the track just twice since November 2019 when he met with his first defeat over obstacles at the hands of Cyrname.

Altior was forced to miss last year’s Queen Mother with a splint, which emerged the weekend before the race.

Henderson released the news via a statement on Twitter which read: “We are very sorry that we have taken the decision not to run Altior in the Champion Chase on Wednesday.

“He coughed after exercise this morning, which caused us to scope him, and as a result of what we have seen it would not be sensible to run him.”

Press Association

