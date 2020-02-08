Altior tunes up for Champion Chase hat-trick bid with Newbury win

ALTIOR GOT BACK to winning ways this afternoon in his final outing before he bids for Champion Chase hat-trick at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson’s 10-year-old had been off the track since late November when his 19-race winning streak was snapped by rising star Cyrname.

But he put any concerns to bed as he shifted gears effortlessly after the final fence in the hands of Nico de Boinville, burning off his rivals in the Game Spirit Chase to win at odds of 1/3 fav.

Sceau Royal was three-and-a-quarter lengths back in second while long-time frontrunner Dynamite Dollars finished third by a neck.

“It was not nice at Ascot and it took a lot of getting over to be honest with you,” Henderson admitted afterwards.

“Nico said today would have done him the world of good. His jumping and everything just gained in confidence all the way. It was just a matter of when he pressed the button and let him go and he was good.”

The Grade 2 Denman Chase was won by Native River (2/5 fav) with Secret Investor two-and-three-quarter lengths away in second.

Paul Nicholls’ Pic D’Orhy was the surprise 33/1 winner of the Betfair Hurdle, holding on in a thrilling finish to beat the favourite, Willie Mullins’ Ciel de Neige, by three-quarters of a length.

And Chantry House was cut to 10/1 generally for the Supreme Novices Hurdle after winning the opener on the card, the Betfair Exchange Novices’ Hurdle, at odds of 8/15 fav in the colours of JP McManus.

