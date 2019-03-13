Altior poised to continue remarkable run with another Queen Mother victory

Nico de Boinville onboard Altior comes from behind to beat Paul Townsend onboard Min last year at the Festival.

THE WINNING MACHINE that is Altior has a record in his sights as he seeks to continue his ruthless domination of the two-mile chasing division by posting his fourth consecutive success at the Cheltenham Festival in today’s feature Queen Mother Champion Chase.

After victories in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Racing Post Arkle, Altior last year devoured the Cheltenham hill once more to defeat Min in this race.

If he can now retain that title his unbeaten run will be extended to 18 races, the jumping world record held by Big Buck’s.

It was a Tuesday to forget for Gordon Elliott with the leading trainer at the previous two festivals drawing a blank on the opening day, but better can be expected on Wednesday, with horses like Delta Work to look forward to.

As a festival winner unbeaten over fences, it is not hard to see why Delta Work heads the market for the RSA Novices Chase, and he’ll be ridden by Davy Russell.

Elliott also has strong claims in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle with Battleoverdoyen while Tiger Roll will be bidding to win back-to-back Glenfarclas Cross Country Chases under Keith Donoghue.

