Tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will re-join the Lions tomorrow

The 35-year-old dislocated his shoulder just 18 days ago against Japan.

Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LIONS BOSS WARREN Gatland has confirmed that tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will re-join his squad in South Africa tomorrow.

Jones has made a stunning recovery from the dislocated shoulder he suffered against Japan in a pre-tour game just 18 days ago.

Having returned to full-contact training with the Wales squad yesterday and passed a medical assessment this morning, the 35-year-old lock has been deemed fit to re-join the Lions in a huge boost for Gatland’s squad just 10 days before the first Test against the Springboks.

Jones is set to resume captaincy of the tour after Ireland’s Conor Murray had taken over the role in his absence. Murray will captain the Lions against South Africa A tonight before Jones lands in Cape Town tomorrow.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back,” said Gatland. “It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back.

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh. He’s been training with the Wales squad at the Vale since last week and yesterday he had a proper hit-out.

“Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we’re satisfied he’s fit to return. He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday.

“It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.”

