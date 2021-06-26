Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones suffers worrying early injury against Japan

LIONS CAPTAIN ALUN Wyn Jones was forced off after just seven minutes of his team’s clash with Japan due to a worrying-looking arm or shoulder injury.

The Wales lock had a look of resignation on his face as he departed with his left arm being held by one of the Lions doctors.

Jones had received treatment on the field and was replaced by Courtney Lawes.

It remains to be seen exactly what injury Jones has suffered and how serious it is, but the early signs were not good.

If Jones’ tour is already over, Ireland’s James Ryan and Scotland’s Jonny Gray would be chief among the candidates to replace him, but the Lions will hope the injury is not as serious as first feared.

Head coach Warren Gatland also now has worries over openside Justin Tipuric, who left the pitch injured after just 21 minutes, having been cleared out strongly at a ruck.

The likes of England’s Sam Underhill and Ireland’s Josh van der Flier would be among the possible call-ups if Tipuric’s injury is serious.

The Lions lead 21-0 at half-time against Japan at Murrayfield but the two injuries will be of serious concern to Gatland.