Alun Wyn Jones confirms Ospreys exit

FORMER WALES STAR Alun Wyn Jones has confirmed he will not be an Ospreys player next season.

Jones, an ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions captain, announced his retirement from international rugby last month after making a world-record 170 Test appearances.

The 37-year-old has hinted he could continue playing domestic rugby next season, but it won’t be with Ospreys.

Since announcing his Test retirement, Jones captained the Barbarians against a World XV and then his first club Swansea.

“Whatever’s next, if something pops up, there might be something domestic. I won’t be back with the Ospreys,” Jones told The Barbarians Show podcast.

“But if nothing does, I can be pretty happy with my innings anyway, but we will see what comes in the next few months.”

Jones made his Ospreys debut in 2005 and went on to captain the region, making more than 250 appearances.

He set a new Wales cap record when he overtook former prop Gethin Jenkins during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jones was named in named Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad by head coach Warren Gatland.

But he subsequently quit international rugby, along with Wales team-mates Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb.

