Alun Wyn Jones signs for Toulon as World Cup joker

FORMER WALES CAPTAIN Alun Wyn Jones has signed for French club Toulon as a World Cup joker.

When players are signed to cover injuries in France it is known as a medical joker – Jones, 37, has been brought in to cover players who will be at the World Cup.

Advertisement

𝗨𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝗿 🔴⚫



Le deuxième ligne gallois, Alun Wyn Jones, s'engage avec le RCT en qualité de joker Coupe du Monde 💥



Welcome @AlunWynJones 🤝 — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) July 7, 2023

Jones confirmed last month that he would not be an Ospreys player next season.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain, announced his retirement from international rugby in May after making a world-record 170 Test appearances.

Jones made his Ospreys debut in 2005 and went on to captain the region, making more than 250 appearances.

He set a new Wales cap record when he overtook former prop Gethin Jenkins during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jones was named in named Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad by head coach Warren Gatland.

But he subsequently quit international rugby, along with Wales team-mates Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb.